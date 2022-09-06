Private Pension: Redeem the Money

Do you have private pension investments, but don’t know when you will be able to use the money or how often to make redemptions? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLfinancial planner Vivian Rodrigues talked about redemption options for private pension plans and what to do if you want to change insurers.

Read the financial planner’s analysis below and watch the August 11 program excerpt. Chat with Specialist is a question-answer about investments exclusively for subscribers and is broadcast weekly, on Thursdays, from 4 pm to 5 pm. To also have your question answered in the program, send your question to Papo by email [email protected]

How do I use my pension? According to Vivian, private pension is a product that, in general, was designed for the long term. “It’s not a product that you necessarily need to redeem the full amount at once,” she says.

There are a few strategies for using pension money:

Transform the total amount into income. In this option, you give up the total capital you have and exchange it for the right to receive a value until the date of your death or for a specific period, 10, 20 or 30 years, for example. If you die early, the rest goes to your beneficiaries. “There are many possible deals,” he says.

Make rescues whenever necessary. You leave the money there and make redemptions whenever you need to, respecting a grace period that is generally 60 days between redemptions.

It may be the last investment to be redeemed. Pension is not money that goes into inventory. In the event of the death of the holder, the money goes directly to the beneficiaries.

Switching the money to another plan is an option: even if you’re not going to use the money right now, it’s important to keep an eye on how much it’s yielding. If you think that the product is not good, the option is to make the portability to another pension fund, within the bank itself or to another broker.

When porting, there is no Income Tax payment, but there may be a charging fee.

How do I pay Income Tax? There are two types of private pension plans: VGBL (Vida Gerador de Benefício Livre) and PGBL (Plano Gerador de Benefício Livre), the main difference being the collection of Income Tax. Look here.

How to calculate retirement? Vivian says that, to calculate how much you will receive from private pension, many factors are taken into account, in addition to the particularities of each insurer.

Among the factors are the accumulated capital and the redemption method, such as being able to withdraw everything, having a lifetime income or having a temporary income, for 10, 20 or 30 years. According to her, it is possible to make a simulation with your insurance company

