Pro-Bolsonaro truck drivers anticipate arrival and Esplanade is closed by PM

09/05/2022 Credit: Minervino Junior/CB. Demonstration of Truckers on the Esplanade of Ministries. – (credit: Minervino Junior/CB)

Truck drivers who support President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) arrived on Monday night (5/9) for the events called for September 7, next Wednesday (7/9). The closing of the Esplanada dos Ministérios was scheduled for midnight this Monday (5/9), due to the arrival of the caravans, police vehicles have already closed the monumental axis.









































Trucks, buses and other vehicles painted green and yellow and with flags in support of Bolsonaro and Brazil roamed the region honking their horns and declaring support for the candidate. They started arriving around 7:30 pm. Last year, the caravans arrived on September 6 and the truck drivers managed to enter the Esplanade. This time, even anticipating the arrival, the caravans were barred. A good part of the group has already dispersed when they were prevented from entering the Esplanada dos Ministérios, including hotels close to the region.

The DMV confirmed the closure of the roads. The Department of Public Security (SSP) of the Federal District expressed itself through a note. “Access to the Esplanada dos Ministérios was blocked preventively, at the beginning of the night of this Monday (5), according to the possibility foreseen in the initial planning. the structures of the civic parade and other planned security actions. Access on foot is still open”, said the agency. Also according to the secretariat, the group of truck drivers was guided and headed towards Eixão Sul.





Read the full press release from the Department of Public Security:

The Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District (SSP/DF) informs that access to the Esplanada dos Ministérios was blocked preventively, at the beginning of the night of this Monday (5), as possible foreseen in the initial planning.

The early closing of the area aims to prevent the permanence and flow of vehicles in the place, for the assembly of the structures of the civic parade and other planned security actions. Access on foot remains free.

A group of truck drivers who were heading to the region were advised, at the time of the Plano Piloto Bus Station, that it was impossible to access and remain in the place, for safety reasons. The group proceeded peacefully towards Eixão Sul.

The SSP/DF emphasizes that, as in all events and demonstrations on the Esplanade, according to protocol, for reasons of public safety, vehicles and people are not allowed in the same place.