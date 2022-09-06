Pro-government acts and Independence parade will have strong security

posted on 06/09/2022 05:51 / updated on 06/09/2022 05:52



(credit: Minervino Junior/CB)

The Esplanada dos Ministérios was hastily closed yesterday, due to the arrival of caravans that will participate in demonstrations in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on September 7. Supporters of the chief executive, candidate for reelection, arrived in trucks, buses and other vehicles painted green and yellow. With pro-government flags, they circulated through the central area of ​​Brasília and honked their horns.

Truck drivers tried to access the Esplanade, but were stopped by police vehicles. Because of the onslaughts, the closing of the place, which would take place at 11:59 pm yesterday, was brought forward to 8 pm. Last year, the caravans arrived on September 6, and the truck drivers managed to enter the Esplanade.

“A group of truck drivers who were heading to the region were advised, at the time of the Plano Piloto Bus Station, of the impossibility of accessing and staying in the place, for safety reasons”, informed the Public Security Secretariat of the Federal District (SSP-DF) , in note. “The group proceeded peacefully towards Eixão Sul. The SSP emphasizes that, as in all events and demonstrations on the Esplanade, according to protocol, for reasons of public safety, the circulation of vehicles and people is not allowed in the same location,” the statement added.

To Mail, the SSP-DF reported that at least 10 pro-Bolsonaro groups will participate in the street demonstrations in Brasília, eight of which will be on the Esplanade, such as “Brazil united by the president”, “Demonstration in defense of freedom and transparent elections”, “Public act with prayer for Brazil”, “Demonstration in defense of democracy and freedom” and “Movimento Brasil Verde e Amarelo”, among others. The call for supporters was made several times by Bolsonaro, who intends to make a show of political force.





esplanade

(photo: pacific)





Integrated action

Security is one of the concerns for the commemorations of the 7th of September in Brasília, precisely because, in addition to the civic-military parade on Independence Day, which will bring together thousands of people, there will be demonstrations by Bolsonaristas. Local and federal agencies will act in an integrated manner to ensure the protection of the public.

Pro-government acts are scheduled for 1 pm, on the Esplanade, after the parade ends. Demonstrations against Bolsonaro, if confirmed, will take place in the parking area of ​​the TV Tower, next to Praça das Fontes. The site will also receive police reinforcement.

The Esplanade region will have a strong security system. The National Force was summoned by the federal government to participate in the actions. The agents should, initially, limit themselves to protecting the Palace of Justice and annexes I and II, according to the document published in yesterday’s Official Gazette. The authorization was signed by the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres.

The PMDF will also reinforce policing throughout the central region of Brasília, with special attention to the day of the parade. There will be magazine lines at various access points to the Esplanade. “The public accessing the Esplanada dos Ministérios region will go through the Military Police’s search lines, an essential procedure for the safety of the public and the event”, explained the head of the Operational Department of the corporation, Colonel Naime. “It will not be allowed to carry piercing or cutting objects, and any other material that could cause injuries. Another restriction is the use of drones without authorization in the Esplanade’s airspace,” he added. The corporation’s specialized units — such as cavalry, BPCães, BPChoque and Bope — will support the operation, positioned in strategic locations.

In addition to the personnel involved at the location of the acts, the supervision of the areas will be carried out through video surveillance cameras and drones, with monitoring of social networks, among others. The images and information will be sent to the Integrated Operations Center of Brasília (Ciob), of the Public Security Secretariat of the Federal District (SSP-DF).





public buildings

The National Congress, the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) — one of the targets of criticism from bolsonaristas (read the report below) — will be protected with fences and by the police. . In addition to the reinforcement of the PM, public buildings will have their own security.

According to the SSP-DF, the corporation will be ready to act with ostensible specialized policing, such as shock, mounted and aerial, in cases of disturbances and attempts to invade public buildings.