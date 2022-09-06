Prostate cancer: know the symptoms and learn how to treat it

Michelle Roberts

BBC Health Editor

5 September 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The prostate is just below the bladder and the chances of cancer are higher from the age of 50

The campaign by a BBC journalist saved lives and encouraged “thousands and thousands” of men to be tested for prostate cancer, experts said. Broadcaster Bill Turnbull died of the disease, aged 66, last week.

When Turnbull revealed his diagnosis in 2018, demand for information about the disease on the NHS increased by around 20%, according to the charity Prostate Cancer UK. Calls to their helpline also saw a huge increase.

The news of his death may have had a similar impact.

Inspiring men to be tested for the disease was the “only useful thing” he’s done in his life, Turnbull said, admitting he was “angry at myself” for the pride he felt for not visiting a GP in four years.

What are the most common symptoms?

The most common symptoms of the disease are:

needing to urinate more often, particularly at night

difficulty starting to urinate

slow and slow flow

blood in urine or semen

These symptoms can also be caused by other illnesses – but it’s important that any changes are checked out by a doctor.

What is prostate cancer?

Part of the male reproductive system, the walnut-sized prostate gland is located in the pelvis, below the bladder.

It surrounds the urethra – the tube that carries urine out of the body through the penis.

Cancer is abnormal and uncontrolled cell growth. But in the prostate, it usually develops slowly.

Signs or symptoms may not manifest for years. And some never develop any problems. In others, the cancer can be aggressive and deadly.

photo caption, Turnbull hosted BBC One’s Breakfast program for 15 years, then moved to Classic FM radio; he died of prostate cancer

Early diagnosis and treatment are essential.

Is prostate cancer hereditary?

The chances of developing prostate cancer increase with age. Cases under the age of 50 are rare.

Men whose father or brother had prostate cancer have a slightly increased risk.

It is also more common in black men.

Is there an effective test to identify it?

There is no single test to detect prostate cancer.

Doctors make a diagnosis based on several factors.

This may include a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test and a scan, as well as a biopsy, which involves taking a small tissue sample to be examined in the laboratory.

But PSA tests are not routinely used to detect prostate cancer, as the results can be unreliable. A high PSA doesn’t always mean cancer.

A large study is testing whether MRI scans can be an effective way to screen for prostate cancer in men, similar to mammograms offered to women to check for breast cancer.

And what about treatment?

Different options are available and your doctor will be able to advise which one may be most suitable.

If the cancer is at an early stage and is not causing symptoms or is growing rapidly, it may be possible to keep it under observation or “watch and wait”.

Some prostate cancers can be cured with treatments such as surgery and radiation therapy.

Hormone therapy can also slow the cancer’s growth.

It may also be possible to destroy cancer cells using extreme cold (cryotherapy) or high-intensity focused ultrasound.