Prostate cancer: know the symptoms and learn how to treat it

  • Michelle Roberts
  • BBC Health Editor

The prostate is just below the bladder and the chances of cancer are higher from the age of 50

The campaign by a BBC journalist saved lives and encouraged “thousands and thousands” of men to be tested for prostate cancer, experts said. Broadcaster Bill Turnbull died of the disease, aged 66, last week.

When Turnbull revealed his diagnosis in 2018, demand for information about the disease on the NHS increased by around 20%, according to the charity Prostate Cancer UK. Calls to their helpline also saw a huge increase.

The news of his death may have had a similar impact.

Inspiring men to be tested for the disease was the “only useful thing” he’s done in his life, Turnbull said, admitting he was “angry at myself” for the pride he felt for not visiting a GP in four years.

