Protocol for bariatric surgery in the SUS is implemented in Divinópolis | Midwest

2 hours ago

A protocol for Access and Flow of Care at the Bariatric Surgery Outpatient Clinic by the Unified Health System (SUS) was implemented in Divinópolis. The information was released by the City Hall press office on Friday (2).

The objective is to formalize the flow of care and eligibility for patients sensitive to this surgery, according to the City Hall. In addition, the protocol specifies who are the professionals who work in the multidisciplinary team required during the bariatric process.

The director of Secondary Care in Divinópolis, Elbert Eddy, highlighted that the implementation of the protocol is essential to improve the health care network for obese people. The document is available on the City’s website.

“The protocol allows the patient to understand the work process in the pre and postoperative period of bariatric surgery, in addition to elucidating the team involved in each step of the flow”, he said.

  • First bariatric surgery by SUS at the São João de Deus Health Complex is performed in Divinópolis

According to the City Hall, the first bariatric surgery in the city offered by the SUS was performed on July 6 this year.

The operation took place as part of a campaign developed jointly with the São João de Deus Health Complex (CSSJD) based on a parliamentary amendment.

Nine more surgeries are planned within the partnership between City Hall and CSSJD.

