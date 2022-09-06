Putin oversees military drills by China and Russia in the Far East | Ukraine and Russia

Putin arrived at Sergeyevsky’s military base with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Staff Commander Valeri Guerassimov, Peskov reported.
After the meeting, Putin would observe “the final phase of the exercises”, the spokesman said.
Vladimir Putin observes joint Chinese-Russian military exercises in the country’s far east, Sept. 6, 2022. — Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev via Reuters
- JOINT MILITARY EXERCISES: Understand why China sent troops to Russia and what countries want to signal
The military maneuvers called Vostok-2022 began on September 1 and will continue until Wednesday, 7, in various training camps in the Russian Far East and in the sea in the region.
Moscow reported that more than 50,000 troops and more than 5,000 military equipment, including 140 planes and 60 ships, are taking part in the maneuvers.
Among the participating countries are several states bordering Russia, as well as Syria, India and crucial ally China.
THE Russia had last organized such exercises in 2018.