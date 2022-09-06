PVC remembers error in prediction for the game with Fortaleza, and Rizek says: ‘Botafogo loses when they think they’re going to win and wins when they think they’re going to lose’

The “Guess GE” had seven votes in the Strengthtwo in the tie and none in the Botafogo. The final result was an alvinegra victory by 3 to 1, this Sunday, at Arena Castelão, for the Brazilian championship. Commentator Paulo Vinícius Coelho, who participated, admitted that he was wrong in the prediction, which he had previously made.

– Last week we were debating and I said “Botafogo will not beat Fortaleza”. You (André Rizek) said “Botafogo is the team that surprises, wins when they think they will lose and loses when they think they will win” – he recalled PVCon the podcast “A Mesa”, by “GE”.

– Who imagined that Botafogo would defeat Athletico-PR with a show by Jeffinho, Flamengo at Mané Garrincha, Fortaleza 100% in the return? At the same time, who thought they wouldn’t win at home against Avaí? It is the team that loses games that seem obvious and wins unlikely games – described Rizek.

PVC also analyzed the victory of Botafogo and the construction of a new team.

– Played a great game. Tiquinho Soares will improve the team, he came back from injury, he didn’t have a great game. Who did it was Eduardo, playing a little further ahead, Luís Castro is ahead because he presses the ball out. Botafogo’s squad has improved, now it needs to form the team. He is putting together the third team of the year in the middle of the championship. Perhaps having an extra week and training has helped to speed up the formation process of this team with a squad that is now better, with Marçal, Tiquinho Soares, Eduardo, Victor Sá back, Jeffinho starting, Lucas Fernandes playing well – completed PVC.