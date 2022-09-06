Queen Elizabeth II officially appoints Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister – News

On Tuesday morning (6), Queen Elizabeth II officially appointed Liz Truss as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom at a ceremony at the monarch’s residence in Balmoral, Scotland.

The then Minister of Foreign Affairs confirmed her favoritism to the win the Conservative Party internal election, on Monday (5). She won 57% of the vote and defeated former finance minister Rishi Sunak.

Truss went to Balmoral accompanied by her husband, Hugh O’Leary. Just before her arrival, the former prime minister Boris Johnson was also welcomed at the venue. and officially presented his resignation to the monarch.





The transfer of power usually takes place at Buckingham Palace in London, less than a ten-minute drive from Downing Street. This year, however, due to 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II’s mobility issues, the ceremony took place in Balmoral. Johnson and Truss needed to travel more than 800 kilometers north.

After meeting the Queen, Truss returns to London to give her first speech. Elected in a vote with the participation of just 82% of the 172,000 members of the Conservative Party, in a country of 67 million people, several polls showed that a large part of Britons are not confident in their ability to face the crisis.





Truss became the third woman to lead the British government, after Margaret Thatcher (1979-1990) and Theresa May (2016-2019). She represents the far right wing of the party and has vowed to cut taxes to spur an economy on the brink of recession.





Next Wednesday (7), the new head of government will preside over the first council of ministers and will confront opposition leader Keir Starmer in the House of Commons, who on Monday accused her of “not being on the side of the workers”. , pressured by an inflation of more than 10%.

From October, British households will face an 80% increase in gas and electricity bills. Many companies and institutions, including hospitals and schools, have warned that they will have to make cuts or even close due to the impossibility of paying the new amount.



