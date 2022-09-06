Rafael Nadal in Belo Horizonte: tennis player participating in a game at Mineirinho

photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Tennis player Rafael Nadal participates in a festive game on December 1, at Mineirinho, in Belo Horizonte. Negotiations are in the final stages so that ticket prices for the game are set.

The event is organized by Argentine company Fnix, in partnership with MundoTnis, the Brazilian company responsible for travel to tennis tournaments around the world.

In addition to being a sports complex, the Mineirinho gymnasium area will house a restaurant with panoramic views, a shopping mall and a hotel – photo: Divulgao
In addition to being a sports complex, the gym area will house a restaurant with panoramic views, a shopping mall and a hotel. In the photo, Hall Staircase. – photo: Disclosure
In addition to being a sports complex, the gym area will house a restaurant with panoramic views, a shopping mall and a hotel. In the photo, Event Room. – photo: Disclosure
In addition to being a sports complex, the gym area will house a restaurant with panoramic views, a shopping mall and a hotel. In the photo, Event Room. – photo: Disclosure
In addition to being a sports complex, the gymnasium area will house a restaurant with panoramic views, a shopping mall and a hotel – photo: Divulgao

Champion of 22 Grand Slams, the Spaniard will tour South America. Before coming to Brazil, Nadal played in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina and Mexico. The exhibition on Brazilian soil will only be in the capital of Minas Gerais.

reported by Itatiaiathe information about the tennis player’s trip to Belo Horizonte was confirmed by supersports.

The VIP tickets are already being sold by Mundo Tnis. The experience includes a gala dinner with the presence of the tennis player and meet & greet, in addition to the game on December 1st. Spanish fans can purchase the package for R$ 8,495.00.

The announcement of Nadal’s opponent in the festive game will take place in the coming weeks. The opening of other categories of tickets for sale will also be announced shortly by the company.

Sales information:

Exclusive pre-sale for VIP Hospitality Tickets, which include:

  • Gala dinner on 11/30 with the presence of Rafael Nadal;
  • Game on December 1st, with box seats (4 first rows) + VIP area with open bar and food.

BRL 8,495.00 in cash or BRL 9,429.00 in 8 installments on the card (price includes dinner and game)

Tickets are sold on the Mundo Tnis website, which is also responsible for the information disclosed.

