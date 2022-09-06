Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: Understand the disease that almost took Justin Bieber out of Rock In Rio

Mariana Stocco 05/09/2022 – 10:46 Share

Justin bieber left fans apprehensive over the weekend. The Canadian, who was the big attraction on the last day of the first weekend of Rock In Rio, and only arrived in Brazil on Sunday (4). The absence of information and the singer’s disappearance from his social networks raised the possibility that he would not perform at the festival.

Two months ago, Justin revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome after canceling a series of concerts. In the video, the artist said that he was without the movements of half his face. He showed that he couldn’t blink, move his lips or the nostril on one side of his face, so he had to cancel the performances that were planned.

On Sunday (4), the same day of the performance at Rock In Rio, columnist Léo Dias posted an article in which he stated that the Canadian will cancel the other shows in Brazil due to health problems. The singer has two shows in São Paulo scheduled for next week. Tickets for Fun, the company that is producing the presentations, has not yet returned the contact from the report.

Understand Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

The disease is caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, responsible for childhood chickenpox and herpes zoster. Experts explain that the reversal of the condition takes weeks to months, and that the syndrome can cause hearing loss, vertigo and other symptoms.

Doctor Josh Rosenberg, a facial plastic surgeon at Mount Sinai in New York, told the DailyMail newspaper that recovery usually takes three to six months. However, he pointed out that, due to the young age of the singer, the reversal of the condition could occur within a few weeks.

“I would give it a few months, but people can really surprise – especially young people. And he’s new, diagnosed early and treated quickly – which is a good sign. Generally, three to six months – possibly even a year – (patients) have a sense of how much movement they have recovered,” Rosenberg explained to the paper.