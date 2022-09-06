Record imposes political condition for Deolane to participate in “Fazenda”

support the 247

247 – Columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the portal “Em Off”, stated that Record would have prohibited Deolane Bezerra from wearing red clothes at the premiere of “A Fazenda 14”.

Fábia reports that the color was “barred” by the channel, as it could send a political message in support of Lula, an action that is prohibited by the broadcaster of the evangelical businessman, Bispo Macedo, a strategic ally of Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the columnist, Record does not want it to appear that the red piece chosen by Deolane is a subliminal message of support for former President Lula (PT), a presidential candidate for which the participant has already publicly shown her support.

