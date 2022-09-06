Red from Mars has more than 20 million followers

Anny Bergatin, better known as Ruivinha de Marte, was the second announced as one of the participants of “A Fazenda 2022”. Record TV began to publish today the list of pedestrians for the new season of the reality show. Besides her, Ellen Cardoso is on the team.

Known for her dances on TikTok — where she is followed by almost 18 million people — she says she will use this ruse to stand out in rural reality.

“My secret is to send that little step like that […] I’ll try to distract as much as possible, dancing with the cow and the goat”, he joked at the TV Record press conference.

She also said that she did not think of a strategy for the program. “I’m going to be myself. It doesn’t work very well [ir com estratégia]I’m going to let it go, I’m going to jump in and that’s it.” Of simple origin, the 25-year-old influencer says that she entered the reality show thinking both about becoming more famous and about the R$ 1.5 million prize.

I continue with my goal of doing the best for my family. I know I already have a lot of followers, [mas] I want to conquer the new audience, from TV, I’m looking for visibility as a singer too, to show my funniest side in everyday life. martian redhead

Has participated in a clip with Anitta

In November last year, Ruivinha was one of the members of the video for “No Chão Novinha”, a song by Anitta and Pedro Sampaio.

She also appears doing her extravagant dances in the video for “Na tip do pé”, by singer Nadson, the “Ferinha”.

humble origin

In an interview with splash, in May of last year, Ruivinha spoke about her humble origins. At the time, she lived in a two-bedroom apartment with her sister, her father, who is a bricklayer, and her mother, who takes care of a 33-year-old cousin, who suffers from oligophrenia (a mental development disability).

With her recent fame, she had just fulfilled her dream of knowing the sea — at the age of 24. “I couldn’t believe it, I always said that, if God allowed, I wanted to get close to the sea. It was incredible to hear the sound of the waves, to see the immensity, the water”.

“There was so much information that I didn’t know whether to record Stories or watch. My mother called me by video call, everyone cried”, he said.

Presented by Adriane Galisteu, “A Fazenda 2022”, 14th edition of the reality show, starts on September 13th.

