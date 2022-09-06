Renato arrives in Porto Alegre to take over Grêmio and is welcomed by hundreds of fans | Guild

Renato Portaluppi landed in Porto Alegre at 1:57 pm this Monday to start his fourth spell as Grêmio’s coach. As before, the coach and greatest idol in the club’s history was welcomed by hundreds of fans at Salgado Filho airport.

The idol went to meet the grêmio fans to thank them for their affection and take selfies with the fans. The first training session is scheduled for 15:30 at CT Luiz Carvalho. Afterwards, he will be presented to the press.

– Very satisfied, very happy, thrilled, thank you for caring. You can be sure that I will repay all this, all your love, with my group looking for the victories and points that interest us so that we can move up to Serie A. A big hug and we’ll see you at the Arena – said Renato in a video published on the club’s social networks.

Renato arrives to replace Roger Machado, fired last week, days after the defeat to Criciúma. The contract with Tricolor is for just two months, until the end of Serie B. He will have 10 games in charge to confirm access – Tricolor is currently in third place, with 47 points. The debut will be next Sunday, against Vasco, in the Arena.

See moments of Renato’s arrival

