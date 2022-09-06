Renato tricks José Leôncio with a low blow in Pantanal

After spending a long time appearing only as a candidate for a throwaway character, Renato (Gabriel Santana) begins to show his claws and the dubious character inherited from Tenório (Murilo Benício). Soon, he will promote widespread confusion based on false information, securing an advantage for the father in the war against José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and, as a bonus, leaving a few more people in a deplorable situation, just to satisfy their dark desires.

Everything will happen after Zefa (Paula Barbosa) makes the decision to return to Tenório’s farm and live some of the most troubled days of her life. In addition, Renato feels with much greater freedom to commit some more explicit atrocities, including revolting scenes of harassment against the employee and making official the absolute union with his father, as he becomes a deadly weapon in the war against the family. Leontius.

José Leôncio will believe he owes Tenório an apology. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

It doesn’t take long for Zefa to give up her stay at the villain’s farm. The problem follows soon: she even returns to José Leôncio’s house, but is surprised by the arrival of Renato and an absurd speech, filled with lies. Apparently angry, the boy manages to deceive the farmer and turns him against Zefa, causing him to kick her out of the house and tell her children that she owes Tenório an apology.

Needless to say, the squatter will be proud of his son’s achievement. It remains to be seen how long José Leôncio will allow room for the enemy’s manipulations.