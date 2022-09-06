Renault Kwid E-Tech electric hits stores with a price of R$ 146,990

On pre-sale in Brazil since April, the Renault Kwid E-Tech starts to arrive at the brand’s stores this Monday (5). The battery-powered hatch quickly sold out of the first batch of 750 units. Thus, it lands now more expensive, with a suggested price of R$ 146,990 – before, it cost R$ 142,990. With the readjustment, it lost the position of “cheapest electric car in the country” to the caoa Chery iCarwhich arrived in the country in June with a table of R$ 144,990.

Be that as it may, the price is still uninviting, especially for an entry-level car, which costs less than half in national versions with a flex engine. To have performance close to that of the flexible three-cylinder Kwid and 71 hp, the E-Tech version received adaptations. It uses a 65 hp electric motor. But despite the lower power, the torque is higher and reaches 11.5 mkgf delivered immediately, compared to the 10 mkgf of the ethanol-powered thermal engine.

With this set, the electric kwid it’s faster than flex. Acceleration from zero to 50 km/h, for example, takes about 4.1 seconds, according to official data from the automaker. The maximum speed is limited to 130 km/h in normal driving.

Almost 300 km of autonomy

Under the hood, the Kwid E-Tech It has a 26.8 kWh battery pack that weighs about 200 kg. When fully charged, it has a range of 298 km in the urban cycle and 265 km in the mixed cycle, according to the inmetro. O JC, even recently tested the hatch in the city. Overall, it delivers nimble responses and is comfortable to drive. The highlight, however, is the silence of the cabin and light handling, as the model weighs around 1 ton.

It is important to mention that, with the Eco mode activated, the hatch does not exceed 90 km/h, in order to increase the autonomy of the batteries. In addition, there is a regenerative braking system, which recovers energy as the driver decelerates. It is worth mentioning the exchange which, for the first time, is automatic on the Kwid.

To “fuel”, the hatch has a charger for common sockets, 110V or 220V. However, the charging time for 220V sources is around 10 hours. That is, the ideal is to have the wall charger (Wallbox) in alternating current. In it, according to Renault, it is possible to fill up to 80% of the batteries in less than 3 hours. Already at fast charging points, you can restore 190 km of autonomy in 40 minutes.

Renault On Demand

THE Renault also makes Kwid E-Tech available on the subscription platform Renault On Demand. Plans can be made in 12, 24, 36 and 48 months, with mileages between 1,000, 2,000 and 3,000 km/month. The monthly fee includes preventive reviews, document management and vehicle-related fees, such as IPVA and licensing, in addition to insurance.

If the customer opts for a 48-month, 1,000 km plan, for example, the monthly fee is R$3,339. The package includes services such as maintenance and overhauls, insurance, 24-hour assistance and all documents, such as IPVA, managed by the platform.

Advertisement of other electric models?

Renault takes advantage of the launch of the electric Kwid to confirm the arrival of other battery-powered models in Brazil. It is the case of new electric meganewhich has recently re-emerged in Europe with SUV styling.

over here, the new electric megane will be able to deliver 220 hp and 30.6 mkgf of torque. It is believed that the version that will come to Brazil will be the top of the line Iconic. In it, the 60 kWh battery has the capacity to generate up to 470 km of autonomy. According to Renault, the Mégane e-Tech reaches 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. The maximum speed reaches 160 km/h (limited).

