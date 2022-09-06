Renovated, Citroën C3 is back as one of the cheapest cars in the country

Under the command of Stellantis, a group that emerged from the merger of PSA with FCA, Citroën began to change its course in Brazil. The company, which spent more than a year with just one passenger car in the showroom – the C4 Cactus -, started a new strategy with the launch of the C3.

In previous generations, the hatch had the mission of being a product different from the others, with emphasis on sophistication. Now, its focus is different: the cost/benefit, and, consequently, increase the sales volume.

This is clear with the starting price: R$ 68,990. This value positions the new Citroën as one of the cheapest cars in the country, behind models like Fiat Mobi (R$64,690) and Renault Kwid (R$65,790). In total, this segment represents 20% of car sales in the country.

“It is a crucial part of Citroën’s strategy to reach a 4% share of the Brazilian market by 2024 and meets the wishes of our consumers”, comments Vanessa Castanho, Citroën’s vice president for South America.

In addition to the new commercial direction, Stellantis opened to Citroën the possibility of exchanges with companies from the extinct FCA, with Fiat. One of the engines adopted in the C3 is from the Italian brand.

Check out the evaluation of the new C3 in video

This partnership was precious for the development of this new generation of the car. Fiat has a robust structure in the country and its engineering has made many things easier for the French company. An example of this was the durability tests, which were carried out in Minas Gerais and totaled 15,000 hours of testing.

According to the French manufacturer, the vehicle is the result of a global investment of over R$ 1 billion, developed by a team of more than 100 engineers, having traveled more than 1 million kilometers to arrive at an innovative, accessible, comfortable product. and with the quality that the South American customer demands.

What does C3 have?

The expectation of the French company is that most sales will focus on versions with the 1.0 engine, which is associated only with the manual transmission – which has five gears.

It is the same engine used in the Fiat Argo and recently adopted in the Peugeot 208. Aspirated, it yields up to 75 hp of power and 10.7 kgfm of torque. The strong point is the fuel economy.

The other option is the 1.6 liter of PSA origin, which also equips the C4 Cactus and the Peugeot 208. It develops up to 120 hp and 15.7 kgfm. It works in conjunction with a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Interior space is good, but there are only two airbags The instrument panel is digital and monochrome The multimedia center is wide and has 10 inches Air conditioning is standard on all versions The panel received special design care

Interior space is good, but there are only two airbags The instrument panel is digital and monochrome The multimedia center is wide and has 10 inches Air conditioning is standard on all versions The panel received special design care

The project required some cost reductions, some tougher to accept, like having only two airbags. The list goes on with the lack of height adjustment for the front seat belts and the lack of coverage of the driver’s sunshade mirror – which is very annoying.

To balance, the C3 2023 has good handling, well-tuned suspension and one of the largest trunk in the category, with a capacity of 315 liters. Air conditioning and electric steering assistance are standard.

Immediately after the most affordable version, Live (R$68,990), comes the Live Pack (R$74,990). Soon after comes the Feel (R$ 78,990), this is the first to offer a parking sensor and a reversing camera. Optional, these items cost another R$ 1,400.

The luggage compartment is one of the highlights of the car, it takes 315 liters

There is an option with a 1.6-liter engine and manual transmission, the Feel, which costs R$86,990. The only automatic configuration is the Feel Pack, which costs R$93,990 and is equipped with a six-speed gearbox.

Network expansion

To meet the new commercial strategy, Citroën’s dealer network is expanding. In addition to the stores that have already been implemented in recent months, another 27 will be opened by the end of the year – one of them is planned for Paulo Afonso. Thus, the company will reach the end of this year with 180 resellers.