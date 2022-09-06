Repechage of the Trucker Aid will be paid today

About 130,000 self-employed freight drivers who submitted the self-declaration by 6:30 pm receive (6) the repechage of the first two installments of Auxílio Caminhoneiro, an emergency benefit to replace the effects of the increase in diesel this year. As each installment is equivalent to R$ 1 thousand, each truck driver will receive R$ 2 thousand.

The money will be deposited in digital social savings accounts and can be moved through the Caixa Tem app, which allows purchases in registered virtual stores, payment of bills ethics and transfer to any bank account.

Created by the constitutional amendment that created a state of emergency because of the rise in fuel prices, the Truck Driver Aid will be paid until December. The amendment increased social benefits and instituted emergency aid until the end of the year.

self-declaration

Unlike Auxílio Taxista, in which registration is made solely by city halls, Auxílio Caminhoneiro has a portal for truck drivers to apply for the benefit. Since autonomous cargo carriers (TAC) can make the Self-Declaration of the Registration Term to receive the BEm Caminhoneiro-TAC.

Last week, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security extended the deadline for submitting the self-declaration until . Thus, whoever performs the procedure between 6:30 pm on up until will receive the first and the third installment in . Those who had access to the benefit will normally receive the third installment on the date.

The self-declaration can be made through the Emprega Brasil Portal or through the Digital Work Card application. After the deadline, truck drivers only are entitled to receive the benefit from the month of sending the data, provided that the other legal requirements are met. In this case, no retroactive payment will be made.

who is entitled

To haveAutonomous cargo carriers registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C) of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) are not entitled to the benefit. this year. Professionals must have a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF, among other requirements.

Also called the Emergency Truck Driver (BEm-Caminhoneiro), the aid will be paid to each autonomous carrier, regardless of the number of vehicles they have. The payment of the BEm-Caminhoneiro will be reviewed monthly. For the next batches of payment, ANTT will forward to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security the list of autonomous cargo carriers that are in the “active” situation in the RNTR-C.

Taxi Assistance

On the 30th, taxi drivers received the recap of the emergency benefit for the category. They also won two installments of the benefit (July and August), of up to R$1,000 each. The third installment will be paid in .

To haveTaxi drivers registered with city halls, holders of concessions or permits issued until . No action by taxi drivers will be required. In case of doubt, the driver should contact the city hall to verify the municipal register. The provision of information will be entirely up to the municipalities (or the government of the Federal District, in the case of the federal capital).

Trucker Allowance Calendar 2022

Portion Payday Active registration or self-declaration July and August 9/8 (double value) until 7/22 July and August (recap) 6/9 (double value) until 29/8 July, August and September (recap and third installment) 24/9 (triple value or only the third installment) until 9/12 October 10/22 until 9/10 November 11/26 until 11/13 December 12/17 until 4/12

Taxi Assistance Calendar 2022

Portion Payday 1st and 2nd installments 8/16 1st and 2nd installments (recap) 8/30 3rd installment 9/24 4th installment 10/22 5th installment 11/26 6th installment 12/17

Source: Caixa Econômica Federal