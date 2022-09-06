Repechage of the Trucker Aid will be paid today

About 130,000 self-employed freight drivers who submitted the self-declaration by 6:30 pm august 29 receive today (6) the repechage of the first two installments of Auxílio Caminhoneiro, an emergency benefit to replace the effects of the increase in diesel this year. As each installment is equivalent to R$ 1 thousand, each truck driver will receive R$ 2 thousand.
The money will be deposited in digital social savings accounts and can be moved through the Caixa Tem app, which allows purchases in registered virtual stores, payment of bills Sunethics and transfer to any bank account.
Created by the constitutional amendment that created a state of emergency because of the rise in fuel prices, the Truck Driver Aid will be paid until December. The amendment increased social benefits and instituted emergency aid until the end of the year.
self-declaration
Unlike Auxílio Taxista, in which registration is made solely by city halls, Auxílio Caminhoneiro has a portal for truck drivers to apply for the benefit. Since August 15thautonomous cargo carriers (TAC) can make the Self-Declaration of the Registration Term to receive the BEm Caminhoneiro-TAC.
Last week, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security extended the deadline for submitting the self-declaration until September 12th. Thus, whoever performs the procedure between 6:30 pm on august 29 up until September 12th will receive the first Monday and the third installment in September 24. Those who had access to the benefit will normally receive the third installment on the date.
The self-declaration can be made through the Emprega Brasil Portal or through the Digital Work Card application. After the deadline, truck drivers only to haveare entitled to receive the benefit from the month of sending the data, provided that the other legal requirements are met. In this case, no retroactive payment will be made.
who is entitled
To haveAutonomous cargo carriers registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C) of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) are not entitled to the benefit. may 31st this year. Professionals must have a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF, among other requirements.
Also called the Emergency Truck Driver (BEm-Caminhoneiro), the aid will be paid to each autonomous carrier, regardless of the number of vehicles they have. The payment of the BEm-Caminhoneiro will be reviewed monthly. For the next batches of payment, ANTT will forward to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security the list of autonomous cargo carriers that are in the “active” situation in the RNTR-C.
Taxi Assistance
On the 30th, taxi drivers received the recap of the emergency benefit for the category. They also won two installments of the benefit (July and August), of up to R$1,000 each. The third installment will be paid in September 24.
To haveTaxi drivers registered with city halls, holders of concessions or permits issued until may 31st. No action by taxi drivers will be required. In case of doubt, the driver should contact the city hall to verify the municipal register. The provision of information will be entirely up to the municipalities (or the government of the Federal District, in the case of the federal capital).
Trucker Allowance Calendar 2022
Portion
Payday
Active registration or self-declaration
July and August
9/8 (double value)
until 7/22
July and August (recap)
6/9 (double value)
until 29/8
July, August and September (recap and third installment)
24/9 (triple value or only the third installment)
until 9/12
October
10/22
until 9/10
November
11/26
until 11/13
December
12/17
until 4/12
Taxi Assistance Calendar 2022
Portion
Payday
1st and 2nd installments
8/16
1st and 2nd installments (recap)
8/30
3rd installment
9/24
4th installment
10/22
5th installment
11/26
6th installment
12/17
Source: Caixa Econômica Federal