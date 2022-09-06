Retailer is close to removing Vale (VALE3) from the position of analysts’ favorite – Money Times

THE OK (VALE3) is still analysts’ favorite stock. In a survey carried out with 30 monthly portfoliosthe paper continues to lead the number of nominations.

In September, the mining company was cited in 16 different portfolios, securing first place. However, banks and brokerages are starting to reduce their exposure to the asset – and even excluding the composition paper – in the face of the recent correction of the iron ore.

The move paves the way for other stocks to enter the analysts’ radar. It is the case of assaí (ASAI3), which jumped in the rankings from one month to another and became the second most recommended paper for September, receiving 14 citations.

featured retailer

O harvest included Assaí in the portfolio in the expectation that the company’s business, 100% focused on attackcontinue to outperform other formats in the food retailas the model offers the best cost-benefit ratio.

In updating the portfolio, Safra maintained Vale’s share in the portfolio, but with reduced exposure.

“We have slightly reduced Vale in our portfolio, remaining at the level of 10%, as we have a more cautious view of the Chinese economy”, explains the bank.

O Inter has a recommendation in Assaí based on the positive results of the second quarter. In the opinion of the institution’s analysis team, the company presented revenue gains against a strong comparative base and “excellent ability to control costs and expenses” even in the midst of a challenging scenario.

“In addition, the current situation encourages individual consumers to seek more savings in large-volume purchases, which also positively impacts the company,” adds Inter.

For Inter, Assaí will continue to deliver solid results in the coming months through planned openings by the end of the year (at least 52 new stores in 2022) and rapid maturation of the newly opened units.

Recently, Assaí launched a wholesale model that promises to serve both customers seeking low prices and the high-income public – without, however, raising costs.

Oil companies remain on the radar

The shares of the oil and gas are still remembered by analysts. for september, Petrobras (PETR4) and PRIOR (PRIOR3) are the main choices.

The state-owned company received 13 nominations, while the smaller oil company was present in 12 recommended portfolios.

O Itaú BBAin update of Preference Radarwhich encompasses the 18 best investment ideas, decided to exclude Petrobras to replace PRIO.

BBA has a constructive vision for independent producers of Petroleumknown as “juniors”.

BBA highlights that PRIO has the largest size of reserves compared to its peers, being a reserve with a maturity below the country average and concentrated in few assets.

Behind the two oil companies, the Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), cited 11 times, was the fifth most indicated action for the month.

Check out the top 5 stocks for September:

Company ticker indications OK VALE3 16 assaí ASAI3 14 Petrobras PETR4 13 PRIOR PRIOR3 12 Itaú Unibanco ITUB4 11

survey

The lifting of Money Times was carried out based on information from recommended portfolios disclosed by 30 institutions. For September, 111 actions were indicated, totaling 314 recommendations.

Participated in the survey Ágora Investimentos, Ativa Investimentos, BB Investimentos, Benndorf, BTG Pactual, CM Capital, Eleven, Elite, Empiricus, Empiricus Investimentos, Genial Investimentos, Guide Investimentos, Inter, Inv, Itaú BBA, Levante, Mirae Asset, MyCap, Modalmais, Nova Futura , Órama, Planner, RB Investimentos, Banco Safra, Santander, Terra Investimentos, Toro, XP Investimentos, Warren and PagBank.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.