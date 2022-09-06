Return of TRUCK AID in SEPTEMBER; see the calendar

The federal government has completed the payment schedule for the Truck Driver Assistance of the month of August. Now the next round of deposits returns only on the day september 6th, where workers who regularized their registration until August 29th receive. They will also have access to the double amount of R$ 2 thousand.

The Auxílio Caminhoneiro has a monthly amount of R$ 1 thousand and a total of six installments. However, the federal government decided to pay the first two rounds, referring to the months of July and August, in a single installment. The result is double pay.

But despite the release, many truck drivers claimed not to have received the benefit. The reason was the inconsistency and lack of information after the data was cross-referenced by Dataprev – a pension technology company. The solution was to open a new window for drivers to make the self-declaration and had a chance to receive the money.

Who can receive the Trucker Aid?

According to the ordinance that instituted the program, the following can receive the resources:

  • Autonomous cargo carriers duly registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTRC) until May 31, 2022.
  • Professionals who have their National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF up to date.
  • The monthly transfers of the benefit will be made in the amount of R$ 1 thousand, regardless of the number of vehicles that the person has.

New truck driver allowance payments

After the new verification of the information, the drivers who are hired will receive the payment of the first two installments of Auxílio Caminhoneiro in the amount of R$ 2 thousand next Tuesday, 6th.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the other deposits will take place on September 24, October 22, November 26 and, finally, December 17. Check out the full calendar below:

to for registrationPay day
July, 22August 9 – 1st and 2nd installments
August 15th to 29thSeptember 6 – 1st and 2nd installments
September 11thSeptember 24 – 3rd installment
october 9October 22 – 4th installment
November 13November 26 – 5th installment
december 4thDecember 17 – 6th installment

The transfers take place via digital social savings account, with access via Caixa Tem application. Through the platform, the beneficiary can access Auxílio Caminhoneiro money in several ways, whether by transfers, bill payments, online purchases or online debit card.

