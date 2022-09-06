Rick and Morty: Season 6 premieres on HBO Max; Look!

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the stores if you make a purchase.

The first episode of the long-awaited 6th season of Rick and Morty. According to the official synopsis, the new episodes will pick up where Season 5 left off: with the two struggling to get dressed and dependent on their own luck.

“Will they be able to recover for more adventures? Or will they be dragged into an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigues! A lot of dinosaurs! More piss! Another must-see season of your favorite series. “

more seasons of Rick and Morty

To the delight of fans, the series already has a seventh season confirmed – that’s because Adult Swim, the production’s original broadcaster, ordered a total of 70 episodes in 2018.

Additionally, series creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have been teasing fans with some great news. “I think the series can go on forever. The show can last as long as we want,” Roiland said in an interview with The Wrap.

“As far as the show’s longevity goes, to me it feels infinite. That’s the easiest part. And I think that might be the cause of some frustration on the part of the fans. I think a good TV show is one that lasts 1000 episodes,” added Dan Harmon. It is worth remembering that the showrunner, Scott Marder, has already confirmed that the producers should develop a new season per year.

The sixth season will have 10 episodes and the new chapters will hit the HBO Max catalog every Sunday.