“Ridiculous like the father”; Paulo André kicks the bucket, gets angry and exposes offensive comments against his son

The ex-brother, on Twitter, decided to publish some of the prejudice attacks he received after the birthday of “Peazinho”, his 1-year-old son.

since leaving the BBB 22where he finished in second place, Paulo Andre has collected controversies. The ex-brother has already made it clear that he will pursue a career as an athlete, but he also took the opportunity to perform some work as a model. Last Wednesday (31), his son, known as “Peazinho”, turned one year old and won a super birthday party.

At the Instagramthe influencer shared a few clicks and vibrated: “Very accomplished and happy, we celebrate with all our strength the life of this little boy because he deserves so much! Thank you for making me better every day son, I love you with all my heart! Thanks also to everyone involved who made this the most amazing night of my life.”.

Paulo André and son suffer racist attacks

However, on the night of this Monday (5), in his account at twitterthe “partner” of Pedro Scooby exposed some racist comments he received after his son’s birthday: “Wow, great idea, the jungle theme, there was already the monkey and the marmoset”wrote one user. “Ridiculous as the father”posted another netizen. “I hate black people like you”said one of the attacks.

“I’m going to present a little bit of my direct to you who are saying it’s not necessary”said Paul. The runner-up took advantage of the moment to continue collapsing: “Black winning bothers! Those who are not of color say they are crazy”. The heartthrob’s publication had a wide reach and has already exceeded 11,000 likes, in addition to several comments.