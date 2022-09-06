Rock in Rio by José Loreto and Rafa Kalimann in six moments

Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto at Rock in Rio. Photo: Publicity/João Kopv

Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto were one of the most passionate couples at the moment

Actors enjoyed the third day of Rock in Rio until the end

We gathered six moments of the couple living the musical ride

the first sunday of Rock in Rio 2022 was marked by the presence of Jose Loreto and Rafa Kalimannwho have recently taken up a relationship, with the right to lots of love and animation to accompany the main attractions of the third day of the festival.

Visibly connected, the global actors did not let go and fell into the crowd to live the full concert experience in a romantic atmosphere. To prove that they know how to enjoy a good ride, we gathered six moments of the couple in Cidade do Rock, published by the most passionate actor of the moment:

1. “Close” of arrival

Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto at Rock in Rio 2022. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@joaokopv

Of course, we couldn’t miss the record of the artists’ look, who chose the little black dress to compose the pieces used at the festival. With his belly out and the “face” of a muse, Rafa gained even more shine with the company of Loreto’s smile at his side. And it was just the beginning of a great night!

2. Gil among friends

Among the attractions of last Sunday (4), Gilberto Gil had the couple in the audience in a show marked by the meeting of the Gil clan. While Preta, Francisco, Flora and Gilberto sang on stage, Rafa and José were rocked by the sound of MPB along with their friend Rômulo Estrela and his wife Nilma Quariguasi. A video shared on José Loreto’s profile shows a little of that moment:

3. Global also rains

Rafa Kalimann in the VIP area with a visa for the World Stage. Photo: Playback/Instagram

The rain didn’t let up on the third night of Rock in Rio and, even in the VIP area of ​​the event, with the right to a Globo raincoat, Rafa didn’t lose the excitement for his first time at the festival. Until the moment of “perrengue” it became a love record among Loreto’s clicks.

4. Liking Justin Bieber in the crowd

Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto at Justin Bieber’s concert at Rock in Rio. Photo: Playback/Instagram

And who said that global doesn’t enjoy shows among the people? Rafa and José went down from the exclusive areas to feel the energy of the audience on the lawn during the performance of none other than Justin Bieber. The actor even wore the fan band on his forehead to take another selfie of the lovers and filmed the performance of the hit “Holy”, one of the Canadian’s anthems.

5. Boyfriend “drooling”

José Loreto and Rafa Kalimann at Rock in Rio 2022. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In fact, Rafa Kalimann’s first time at Rock in Rio seems to have been recorded in every detail by her boyfriend. Clearly happy for his beloved, Loreto made a point of recording the moment when Rafa was enchanted by the fireworks between one show and another, capturing the smile on his companion’s face. “Baby” too much!

6. Enemies of the End

José Loreto, Rafa Kalimann and Silvero Pereira to the sound of João Gomes at Rock in Rio. Photo: Playback/Instagram

Eclectic! After the show full of Justin Bieber hits, there was still gas left to dance to the sound of João Gomes’ piseiro, well glued to the 20-year-old’s stage. In the company of Silvero Pereira, co-star in “Pantanal”, José Loreto appeared singing “Mete Um Block Nele” just in time for the line “introduce me to your father, stop being silly”. Is it an indirect for the loved one?