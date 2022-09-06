Rock in Rio confirms edition in 2024 and opens pre-sales

Rock in Rio has just begun and its next edition is already confirmed. One of the biggest music events on the planet, the festival will return two years from now, in 2024.

As the organization announced on Instagram this weekend, the sale of Rock in Rio Club cards is open and prices vary according to the advantages of the modality.

For those who are part of Club Fã, the card costs R$299; whoever wants to join Club Rock Star must pay R$999.

Among the rights acquired with the exclusive pre-sale of tickets are early entry to the City of Rock, invitation to the test event, lounge exclusive, preferential lines and possibilities for exclusive experiences on the lawn.

Rock in Rio 2022

The confirmation of the next edition of Rock in Rio in 2024 establishes that the festival will be held in even years, unlike what happened since 2011. In fact, this return in 2022 full of meaning after the uncertainties of the pandemic also marks the first time that the event in Rio de Janeiro takes place in the same year as the Lisbon edition.

In 2023, Roberto Medina will debut in São Paulo the long-awaited The Town, which, logically, should be consolidated in the odd-numbered years.

This year’s Rock in Rio will continue with its schedule on the 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th of September with concerts by Armas e Rosas, green Day, Coldplay, Dua Lipa and much more. Follow our coverage on the website and social media!

