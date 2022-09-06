Rock in Rio has Justin Bieber and newcomers overshadowing stars – 09/05/2022 – Illustrated

The first weekend of the ninth edition of Rock in Rio was marked by rains, political demonstrations by both the public and the artists, giant attractions that did not excite and smaller ones that even surprised.

In some cases, it can be said that the shows in less popular spaces overshadowed the stars of the main stage, and some Brazilians were more celebrated than gringos.

Despite all that, the big event of the initial three days of Rock in Rio was the presence of Justin Bieber at the Olympic Park. After rumors that he would cancel the show due to mental health issues, the Canadian popstar not only showed up at the appointed time on the Mundo stage, he jumped up, took off his shirt and melted fans with a full-on performance.

He delivered everything he could — hits from when he was a teenager like “Baby”, dance tracks like the Latinized “Sorry”, acoustic hits like “Love Yourself”, and tracks from his current, more mature phase. , in which he talks about God, activism and self-help, from the album “Justice”. It didn’t look like he was mentally or physically impaired, nor was he using playback — at least for the overwhelming majority of the performance.

The audience on Sunday night, when Bieber sang, by the way, was slightly different from the previous days, with many aficionados of the headliner, waiting for his entry on stage early on. Demi Lovato, who — like Miley Cyrus at Lollapalooza — showed on the same stage, hours earlier, her transition from Disney princess to rocker, was also celebrated by fervent fans, albeit in smaller numbers, with a vigorous, full show. of aggressive guitar riffs.

It was the most outstanding day on the Mundo stage, despite shows that were fun, but not very memorable, such as those of Jota Quest and Iza. The presence of Migos, American trap icons, who canceled their show in the country on the eve of the festival, was missing.

On Saturday, Post Malone had to face a heavy downpour to hold back the eagerly awaiting crowd. With a trap that hints at partying, but sounds full of anguish and melancholy, he got emotional and surrendered himself to the situation, singing in the rain and interacting with a soaked audience.

Along with Jason Derulo’s likeable and sultry TikTok pop, these were the main highlights of the main stage. That’s because DJs Alok and Marshmello weren’t very excited about their sets, and Iron Maiden’s show was one of the coldest they’ve ever played at Rock in Rio, where they’re used to playing, because of the low sound, new songs not celebrated and an audience that only interacted with the group in the hits, all concentrated in the final phase of the show.

Despite being the headliner group of the day, Iron Maiden switched schedules with Dream Theater, which ended the first day with the Mundo stage very empty and disheartened. The “day of metal”, in fact, brought to the Olympic Park a somewhat older audience than average, who attended concerts such as the French one at Gojira in low numbers.

The highlight was Sepultura merging their thrash metal with the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra, as the supergroup Metal Allegiance also received little prestige on the Sunset stage.

The secondary space, by the way, hosted the most interesting show of that day, by Living Colour, a point outside the curve in terms of politics — alongside Ratos de Porão, who exalted the Landless Rural Workers Movement on a tiny stage. The Americans, who showed their rock at the same time heavy and swinging, played with guitarist Steve Vai, dedicating the show to Marielle Franco, cursed fascism, raised a sign defending democracy and asked the public to vote in the elections.

In the other shows, there were even choruses cursing Jair Bolsonaro, from the Liberal Party, a constant at the festival, but in a very small number compared to the other days. At the Iron Maiden show, in fact, a portion of the audience even shouted “myth”, in defense and exaltation of the president.

What there is no doubt that it worked was the adhesion of more funk and trap artists to the festival’s lineup, albeit on smaller stages than the public’s demand. Os Racionais, the largest rap group in the country, made history with their debut at the festival, closing the Sunset stage to a crowd, in an intrinsically political show, even without any partisan speech.

With L7nnon, Hariel and MC Carol, producer Papatinho put on a show worthy of the Mundo stage in the early afternoon. Matuê, also earlier this afternoon, took former members of Charlie Brown Jr. and a skating rink to the stage to entice thousands with his hedonistic trap — and he received a standing ovation when he criticized Bolsonaro. Another presentation that brought people together as far as the eye could see at Sunset was that of Luísa Sonza, even though it was lukewarm.

On even smaller stages, MC Poze do Rodo had an audience jostling to hear their music on loudspeakers that couldn’t handle the demand, as well as the packed show by funk singer Don Juan, held at Espaço Favela.