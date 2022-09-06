Rock in Rio: Video of the audience at a show with Priscilla Alcântara becomes a meme; Look

After the third day of Rock in Rio, fans of the festival and netizens did not stop creating memes on social networks with the various performances. One of the artists who became the target of the public on the web was the singer Priscilla Alcântara.

The also presenter was on the Sunset Stage, alongside rapper Emicida on Sunday night (4). The artist has a participation in the song “Have you learned to love?”, which has other names such as Drik Barbosa, Rael and Pastor Henrique Vieira.

On Twitter, a video of the audience watching the singer’s performance began to circulate. “Obsessed with this girl watching Priscilla Alcântara at Rock in Rio,” wrote one user. “Me on ‘Yummi,'” wrote another, referencing Justin Bieber’s song.

The singer’s name came to be among the most talked about topics on Twitter this Monday morning (5). Before the show, Priscilla shared on her Instagram the look for the presentation. She wore an all-black leather dress, matching her boots and jacket. (Folhapress)

