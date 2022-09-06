Rumor: Silent Hill 2 remake will be a temporary PlayStation exclusive on consoles

The existence of the Silent Hill 2 remake in development at Bloober Team (Blair Witch, The Medium) seems to be already one of the worst secrets in the video game industry, but until konami officially announces it, we will have to treat it as a rumor.

Throughout the day, images that supposedly belong to the concept presented by the Bloober Team to convince Konami to give the green light to the remake of Silent Hill 2 were spotted and several sources say they are real. However, they warn that they are in no way indicative of the remake’s visual aesthetic.

According to information from Dusk Golem, already famous for revealing information from Capcom and Konami projects, reinforced by VGC sources, Bloober Team prepared an internal demo and these screenshots are from that demo. These images were created to show the team’s idea and do not belong to the game in development.

After sharing the images, the VGC added that it was also informed that the Silent Hill 2 remake will be presented as a temporary PlayStation exclusive on consoles, the PC version will be released simultaneously, but this information belongs to unofficial sources.

Supposedly more images of this remake: Credit @alj135 pic.twitter.com/mifC9ucJ4D — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) September 4, 2022