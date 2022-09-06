Rural producer from MS is Bolsonaro’s biggest financier so far

Oscar Luiz Cervi transferred BRL 1 million and exceeded the BRL 510,000 donation of former pilot Nelson Piquet

Bolsonaro on a visit to Mato Grosso do Sul in September last year. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

A rural producer with companies in Coxim, Oscar Luiz Cervi, is the biggest funder of the president’s campaign and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Owner of a transport and livestock farm in the city of Mato Grosso do Sul, Cervi appeared with a donation of R$ 1 million, surpassing that of former pilot Nelson Pirquet. The value corresponds to 5.56% of the amount allocated to the campaign.

National news has highlighted that agribusiness entrepreneurs have been the biggest investors in Bolsonaro’s campaign, which has already raised BRL 7.89 million from individuals by the end of yesterday afternoon, according to data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). Of the top 10 campaign donors registered so far, Piquet is the only one not linked to agribusiness.

Source: TSE

The Bolsonarista campaign has so far received BRL 17.89 million, of which BRL 10 million comes from the PL party fund. The remainder, R$7.89 million, was disbursed by 806 donors. Of these, 15 donated R$100,000 or more to the campaign, but most employees (55.7%) donated R$1,000 or less.

Bolsonaro is, by far, the presidential candidate who has received the most resources from individuals so far. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the chief executive’s main rival in polls, has raised R$176,000 for the time being with private donations, almost all of which came from crowdfunding.

The PT, on the other hand, is the candidate who has received the most resources from the electoral fund so far: R$ 66 million was poured by the PT on his campaign, an amount six times greater than the PL deposited in Bolsonaro’s candidacy.