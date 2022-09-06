Russia bans Sean Penn and Ben Stiller from entering the country for supporting Ukraine in the war | World

Share via WhatsApp

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a list of 25 US citizens (the actors’ names are on this list) who are banned from entering the country. Most of those sanctioned are politicians.

Stiller and Penn voiced their support for Ukraine in the conflict and met President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At a meeting in Kiev in June, Stiller told Zelensky that the Ukrainian was his hero. The actor starred in the films Zoolander and Into a Bigger Cold with the Family and Night at the Museum.

Sean Penn, a two-time Oscar winner, was in Ukraine to shoot a documentary when Russian troops invaded the country. He had to walk away, along with millions of Ukrainians who crossed into Poland in the early days of the war.

He has supported Zelensky ever since. In June, he returned to Ukraine to meet with the president. Penn also visited Bucha and Irpin, places where there are reports of massacres by Russian forces.

Russia denies it attacked civilians

The sanctioned persons have their assets frozen and are prevented from doing business with Russian citizens, as well as being banned from entering the country.

The list also includes US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, four deputy secretaries of commerce and six US senators.

The West has imposed an unprecedented barrage of economic and personal sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow retaliated with direct sanctions on politicians, business leaders and cultural figures it said were hostile to Russia.