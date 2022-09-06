Russia warns of possible tensions after Truss win

The Kremlin warned on Monday (5.Aug.2022) that relations between Moscow and London could deteriorate after the change of government from the United Kingdom.

Elizabeth Truss was elected the new prime minister. She received 81,326 votes (57.4%) against 60,399 for former finance minister Rishi Sunak (42.6%).

According to the news agency ReutersRussia views Truss’s victory with pessimism and was already looking at it with suspicion even before the elections.

“I wouldn’t like to say that things can change for the worse, because it’s hard to imagine anything worse.r,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked by the digital newspaper independent whether Moscow expected any change in relations with the United Kingdom.

“But this cannot be ruled out as candidates for the post of British Prime Minister have competed with each other in anti-Russian rhetoric, in threats to take further action against our country and so on.“, added Peskov.

According to the newspaper, Truss is mainly known in Russia for a visit she made to Moscow in February. At the time, she and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a tense dialogue.

According to a Russian newspaper, Truss said during the meeting that the UK would never recognize Moscow’s sovereignty over two Russian cities, Rostov and Voronezh. She had to be corrected by her ambassador.

LIZ TRUSS

Truss served as UK Foreign Minister and Minister for Women. She is the 3rd female prime minister in UK history, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

Truss said that he campaigned for the choice of the new prime minister as “conservative” and will rule “as a conservative”. He also said that he will deliver “a bold plan to cut taxes” and make the British economy grow.

“I will respond to the energy crisis by dealing with people’s energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have about energy supply.”said.

One of the challenges for the new British leader will be to contain the average price of residential energy bills in the United Kingdom.

According to data from consultancy Auxilione, the average price of electricity and gas bills added together is expected to rise from £1,970 in April 2022 to £3,576 by early October of the same year, an increase of 87.06%. By January 2023 this figure is expected to reach over £4,704.

In her speech on Monday (September 5), Truss greeted her rival in the dispute, Rishi Sunak, and thanked former premier Boris Johnson. “Boris, you managed to get Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn [líder da oposição no Parlamento britânico]. You released the vaccine. And you faced Vladimir Putin. You were admired from Kiev [capital da Ucrânia] to Carlisle [cidade no norte da Inglaterra]“said.

He further stated that the party’s beliefs are “in freedom, in the ability to control your own life, in low taxes and in personal responsibility”. According to the Conservative, this is why the British Conservative Party won in 2019. “As party leader I intend to deliver what we promise”said.

The new prime minister should take office on Tuesday (6.Sep), when she has an appointment with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland. Boris Johnson must officially deliver his letter of resignation in Scotland this Monday (5.set).

In your profile on Twitter, Johnson congratulated Truss. “I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and elevating our country. Now is the time for all conservatives to support her 100%.”said.