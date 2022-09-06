salary bonus RELEASED TODAY (06/09); Find out HERE if you receive it and see how to withdraw

O PIS 2021 It has been released since March of this year. However, according to the Federal Government, many workers have not yet withdrawn their respective allowances.

Despite being released since March, the salary bonus is still available for withdrawal.

In this article, find out if you receive and see how much you will receive.

PIS 2021



O PIS 2021which is aimed at workers who worked in 2019.

The allowance, even though it has been released since the beginning of 2022, has not been withdrawn by many workers. see the PIS calendar below and find out when you can receive

2021 PIS CALENDAR

As mentioned before, PIS 2021 has been paid since March this year.

PIS 2022 value



Below, see the PIS Table below and find out how much you receive.

PIS TABLE

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

PIS WITHDRAWAL

the loot of salary allowance 2022 can be held at the following locations:

ATMs;

at lottery houses and at the Caixa Aqui correspondents (with Social Card and password);

and at a Caixa branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

HOW DO I KNOW IF I RECEIVE PIS?

Check the requirements below and see if you are eligible. PIS is paid to workers who:

Have worked for at least 30 days in the base year;

They have been enrolled in PIS Pasep for about five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in the base year;

They have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.