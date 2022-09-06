São Paulo fans protest in Morumbi during Council voting

While in the noble hall of Morumbi, counselors met on Monday night (5) to analyze and start voting on a possible change in São Paulo’s statute to allow reelection for president and president of the Deliberative Council, outside the crowd protested.

Approximately 30 São Paulo fans were in front of Morumbi to question the vote. If approved by the directors, the proposal will be taken to the vote of the club’s members in the General Assembly, which still does not have a date set to take place.

With posters reading “Casares Golpista”, the peaceful protest wanted to make it clear that the proposal for reelection is not well evaluated by the São Paulo fans. The main allegation is that the extension of the mandate should not apply to the current administration.

At one point, some fans, who are also members of the club, tried to enter Morumbi through a gate that would have been closed and were prevented by the club’s security.

The meeting went off without any major problems. Ten councilors went to the pulpit to talk about the proposal, among them the president of São Paulo, Júlio Casares, who praised the achievements of the administration.

The result of the vote will only be known this Tuesday (6), at 17 pm. To approve a change, the proposal has to be chosen by an absolute majority, which means 50% + 1 of the total number of active members. Today, 128 votes are needed for it to be forwarded to the General Assembly, where club members vote and decide whether reelection will be approved.