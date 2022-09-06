SC servers health plan was used for millionaire corruption, say businesswomen | Anderson Silva

Two new plea bargains made within Operation Hemorrhage, which is the second phase of Operation Alcatraz, point to a multi-million-dollar corruption scheme involving contracts in the health area of ​​the state government. Businesswomen Irene Minikovski Hahn and Paula Bianca Minikovski Coelho signed an agreement with the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in which they detail deviations that would have been made within the contract signed between the Secretary of State for Health, in 2011, for the operation of SC Saúde , the health plan for state employees. In practice, the testimonies confirm what businessman Jaime de Paula had already saidfirst whistleblower of Hemorrhage and responsible for denouncing fraud in contracts of the secretary of health.

The betrayal of Irene and Paula summarizes a millionaire transfer of bribes to public agents and politicians. The scheme, according to them, would consist of overpricing the SC Saúde operating contract. The overpriced amount would then be divided between people in high government positions and appointed by them. Irene said, for example, that one of the public agents would have been transferred R$ 6.9 million between 2013 and 2017, all through shell companies that issued fake service notes to “warm up” the value.

The start of employee health plan fraud

It all started in early 2011, according to Irene. At the time, she worked for a private health plan that was responsible for managing SC Saúde. However, the contract started to have problems because the private company asked for readjustments and the State refused for lack of resources.

At that time, then, Irene would have met for the first time with one of the public agents involved in the scheme, who worked in the Administration secretariat. The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Administrative Center, on SC-401. In it, Irene would have explained how to operate a health plan, in addition to showing what would be the best management model for the State and what was possible and necessary for the government to be able to create and directly manage the SC Health Plan.

They would have found each other again for Irene to present the ideal format. Months later, according to the informer, the State agent would have summoned her to another meeting. In it, Irene says that the then manager claimed that a public notice had been issued by the State, but no interested party had appeared. He would have asked for help with adjustments to the public notice and stated that a company would be interested in the bidding. According to Irene, the agent’s promise was that this company would win the bid, he would indicate her to work with him.

Also in 2011, Irene was appointed to be chief of staff at the Health Department. In parallel, she would have been sought out again by the person who worked in the Administration secretariat. The invitation made to Irene was for her to participate in the bidding for the Health Plan, which the businesswoman accepted by setting up specific companies to provide the services. The best known of these was Qualirede.

In the negotiations, it would have been defined, in the words of Irene, that: “the public notice for the bidding would be prepared in order to favor the consortium composed of my company, because, according to them (public agents occupying a commissioned position who worked in the Administration secretariat) , it would be foolhardy for an ‘adventurous’ company to assume a contract with such complexity. At that time, no undue advantage was requested.”

Thus, the bidding would have been designed with a particularity to be followed that only the consortium led by Irene would be able to win, which ended up happening later, even after questioning in the Judiciary and the TCE.

set bribe

The first act to confirm the payment of the bribe would have occurred in a conversation between Irene and one of the commissioned positions in the Administration secretariat. According to the businessman, he “requested the payment of undue advantages, corresponding to a percentage of the contract that would be signed with the Government”.

According to him, the amount would be used to complement “outside” the salaries of the secretariat’s employees, as well as for his political party. Later, negotiations progressed, and they began to talk about values ​​according to the price “per life” of the health plan contract: “I presented him with a detailed survey in the amount of R$ 19.30 per life, which represented the real price of the provision of the service, with the normal profit of such an operation, without any overbilling”.

The commissioned agent of the State, would have made the calculation “of the undue advantage that should be paid and launched the public notice establishing as a ceiling the value of R$ 22.08 per life, which already included the 10% bribe and a negotiation margin” .

Irene gives details of how the bidding went. She says that “in the first moment of the trading session, the companies that participated in the bidding went to the auditorium of the Administration Department, located on the ground floor, to deliver their proposals and execute the samples”.

The proposal that was delivered on behalf of the Santa Catarina Consortium, including the accompanying documentation, was made practically entirely by two appointed by the commissioned post of the Administration Secretariat that would have organized the corruption scheme. The value contained in the proposal was exactly the ceiling established in the public notice.

Finally, the value defined in the contract was R$ 21.44 per life, which corresponded to the budget presented by Irene plus 10%. The payment of the first part of the bribe would have occurred even before the signing of the contract, in June 2011. The Commissioner of the Administration would have asked R$ 100 thousand for one of the people who prepared the fraudulent public notice.

bribe routine

After that, the payment of the bribe became constant. In August 2011, the Administration commissioner would have sought out the businessman to demand that the payments of “undue amounts agreed that would be destined to various political agents” be started. According to the businesswoman, he would have said that the amounts would go to “partners” who were not named at first in the government. Over time, Irene would also have been informed, by the same commissioner, that three other public and political agents would be the beneficiaries of the bribe.

To operationalize the payments, the companies maintained by Irene would hire fake services from different companies set up by nominees of those involved in the scheme. She cites an example: “On 12.01.2011, a fictitious contract was signed with this company, with 48 payments made between December 2011 and December 2015, totaling approximately BRL 16,700,000”.

In February 2012, the commissioned post of the Administration that started the scheme would have called Irene at the secretariat to ask for an increase in the amount of the bribe. She would have denied it, but was pressured and decided to give in. The transfer values, in all, were R$ 6.4 million, with an average of R$ 160 thousand per month.

The delivery of values

The money would be transferred in different ways. One of them was precisely the creation of fictitious contracts for the provision of non-existent services. In addition, there was also the payment of cash in kind. They would take place in different environments, including the state government headquarters, on SC-401, private properties and a mall in the capital of Santa Catarina.

Businesswoman Paula Bianca, who is Irene’s sister, says that she took the money to the Administration Department in an envelope in a backpack. According to her, the main public agent of the scheme would act to avoid recordings: “(he) had the habit of putting the television on high volume so that there was no risk of me recording the conversation”.

Transfers to different political agents

One of the high-ranking people in the government also benefited from the bribe, according to Irene and Paula. An advisor to the politician was responsible for receiving the values ​​and passing them on. The money would be delivered in cash.

For another political agent who was not part of the state government, the bribe would have been paid through false contracts from a technology company made with an appointed by him. The payments, in all, would have been R$ 7.8 million between 2012 and 2017.

Reduction of transfers

Irene and Paula say that they tried to reduce the transfer of bribes after the Federal Revenue found irregularities in the contracts of the companies used to overprice the contract. However, one of the high-ranking politicians in the state is said to have been dissatisfied with the decision. Despite the revolt, the businessmen reduced the values.

SC Saúde’s contract with the consortium led by Irene and Paula’s companies ended in 2016, when they again won the tender for the same service. With that, the bribe payments continued until March 2019, according to them. Even with the change of government, the same public agents would benefit, since they no longer held positions in the structure of the State.

Bribe to different public agents

In addition to high-ranking agents, people who occupied lesser positions within the government would also have benefited. Some of them worked in the State Health Department. The amounts were lower, and in some cases the businessmen say in the testimonies that they were touched by the economic situation of those involved.

In one of the cases, Irene tells the details: “I offered him (public health agent) a monthly help, which started with the payment of the monthly fees for his car, which were from February 2012 to December 2013, (sic) the amount I don’t remember for sure, but it was around R$ 10,000.00 (ten thousand reais), then, in January 2014, it became 15 thousand reais per month and lasted until December 2015”. The meetings took place monthly and took place between December 2017 and March 2019, a few months before the outbreak of the 1st phase of Operation Alcatraz, according to corroborating elements.

Just before Alcatraz

As described by the businesswomen, the bribe payments would have gone on until March 2019. Two months later, the Federal Police launched the first phase of the Alcatraz operation, which dismantled part of the scheme. In the case of the contract involving SC Saúde, the PF began to investigate the case subsequently, carrying out the Hemorragia operation, which is the second phase of Alcatraz, in January 2021.

Operation status Hemorrhage

As my colleague Dagmara Spautz has published, the STJ decided that the operation must be processed in the State Court and no longer in the Federal Court. The lawyers of those involved and the MPF prosecutors are still waiting for a position from Judge Janaína Cassol Machado on the size of the impact of the decision that comes from Brasília.

In the case of the whistleblower, an assessment behind the scenes is that the impacts on the Judiciary must occur in any way given the information provided by the entrepreneurs in relation to different contracts involving the State government.

