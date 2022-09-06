Scientists Discover Legionellosis Bacteria Causes ‘Mystery Pneumonia’ in Argentina | world and science



Scientists Discover Legionnaires’ Bacteria Causes ‘Mystery Pneumonia’ in Argentina – Pixabay

Published 09/05/2022 20:11 | Updated 09/05/2022 20:17

São Paulo – Last weekend, Argentina registered the fourth fatal victim of pneumonia of unknown origin, identified in nine people linked to the same private hospital in the Tucumán region. This Monday (5), the World Health Organization (WHO) reported, however, that laboratory tests pointed to the presence of the bacterium Legionella pneumophila, which causes legionellosis or legionnaires’ disease, in infected patients.

The 11 people diagnosed with the disease were in a private hospital in the municipality of San Miguel de Tucumán, in the Tucuman region, between August 18 and 25. They had fever, bilateral pneumonia, myalgia (muscle pain), abdominal pain, and dyspnea (shortness of breath or difficulty breathing).

Of the total number of diagnosed patients, eight worked at Hospital Luz Medica SA and three were patients at the institution. Among the four deaths, three were from health professionals and the other from a 70-year-old woman who was hospitalized at the scene. All the fatal victims had some comorbidity or risk factor prior to the infection, according to the WHO.

The diagnosis for legionellosis or legionnaires’ disease was only possible after health workers sequenced the DNA of the samples taken. The WHO pointed out that the laboratory results are compatible with the disease, but that broader blood culture and seroconversion tests will still be carried out to complement the patients’ infectious condition.

According to the organization, legionellosis is a generic way of referring to any pulmonary or non-pulmonary infection caused by bacteria of the Legionella type. The degree of severity of the conditions can vary from medium to serious and sometimes lead to death. Despite being uncommon and having a mortality rate that varies between 5% and 10%, the disease is associated with community and/or hospital transmission and can lead to “outbreaks of public health importance”.

The incubation period for legionellosis is two to 16 days after contact with the bacteria. Symptoms include fever, cough, loss of appetite, headache, malaise, lethargy, muscle pain, diarrhea and mental confusion. The disease tends to get worse during the first week and can quickly develop into a fatal form of pneumonia, which will depend on the treatment and the existence of previous health risks to the patient.

The main form of transmission of the bacteria is by inhalation of aerosols with contaminated water sources, especially by air conditioners, air humidifiers and similar products of industrial origin. The WHO stressed that so far there has been no record of contagion from one person to another.

Argentine health authorities said they are investigating the transmission of the bacteria in the cluster, looking for new cases and tracing the contacts of those who have been infected in an attempt to limit the spread of the disease. Hospital activities where patients contracted the bacteria were also suspended.