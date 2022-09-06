see how to renegotiate debts through the new app; up to 99% off

University students who took out loans through the Education Financing Fund (Fies) and who are in default can negotiate the debt, from the first day of September, and get important discounts.

These discounts, which reach up to 99%are valid for those students who can pay off the debts in cash. The deadline for this negotiation is until the day December 31 this year.

How to negotiate your Fies debts

To negotiate your debt with Fies, you can go in person to a Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) or Banco do Brasil (BB) branch. The novelty is that, now, Fies can also be traded remotely, through a new app.

The discount up to 99% is aimed at university students who are more than 5 years late in the payment of your installments.

Who has more than a year default, you can also ask for a discount if you want pay off the debt. In this case, the student must be enrolled in CadÚnico or have received the Emergency Aid in 2021.

simulations

The simplest way to find out if you are entitled to the discount is through the debt settlement simulationswhich can be done on the trading page within the platform stipulated by the bank with which you negotiated the financing.

The renegotiation must follow these criteria:

students no late payment can have 12% discount in relation to the installments still to be paid, provided that the payment is in sight ;

can have in relation to the installments still to be paid, provided that the ; students with 90 days delay may not need to pay the dues and earn 12% discount of the principal amount in cash payment . There is the possibility of split the debt without discounts, up to 150 times if the minimum amount of the installment is R$ 200;

may not need to pay the dues and earn of the principal amount in . There is the possibility of without discounts, up to if the minimum amount of the installment is R$ 200; students with more than 1 year late can receive 92% discount in the total amount of the debt, as long as they pay in cash . This condition is valid for those who are enrolled in CadÚnico or received Emergency Aid in 2021;

can receive in the total amount of the debt, as long as they pay . This condition is valid for those who are enrolled in CadÚnico or received Emergency Aid in 2021; students with more than 5 years late can have 99% discount in the total amount of the debt, for the payment in cash. The condition is also valid only for subscribers to CadÚnico or recipients of Emergency Aid in 2021.

The renegotiation of the installments can be done through the Fies Caixa app (Android and iOS). More information is available on the Fies da Caixa website or by phone. 0800-726-0101.

If you financed through Bank of Brazil, access the bank app or website. The BB call center works over the phone 0800-729-0001 or by WhatsApp through the number (61) 4004-0001.