see important details of Arena MRV, new stadium of Atlético-MG

ESPN spoke with João Márcio Coelho, marketing manager for Atlético-MG, who told details about the construction of the MRV Arena

Scheduled for delivery on March 25, 2023, Arena MRV, the new home of Atlético-MG, stirs the hearts of fans until then. And part of the idealization of this project has Allianz Parque, stadium of palm treesas a mirror of success.

The revelation was made by João Márcio Coelhomarketing manager at rooster. “We visit World Cup stadiums, we tour Europe, but we have Allianz Parque as a great inspiration”.

Also according to João, the main factor that inspired Atlético-MG in relation to the Palmeiras stadium is the structure for holding events on site. The initial project designed by the construction company needed to undergo significant improvements after consulting the Allianz Parque project.

“Allianz is a commercial success. We have this as great inspiration even for the construction. The capacity of the Arena will be for 46 thousand people, similar to the Palmeiras stadium. We will work to make Arena a commercial success.”

João Márcio also said that the facade of the stadium will have special acoustics. In all, there will be three layers of metal with a ‘filling’ of rock wool. The technology will allow sound to be retained inside the stadium, as well as maintaining an ambient temperature inside the Arena.

The Atletica home will have four entrance and exit tunnels for trucks, a fixed kitchen and dressing rooms, in addition to a cafeteria destined exclusively for the events area. In addition, the idea is that the stadium has a design that gives speed and precision to the assembly and disassembly of structures.

The internet should also be a differentiator for the miners. João Márcio revealed that in total there will be 800 Wi-Fi antennas intended for the public, with high density and the possibility of accessing the network even with a full stadium.

Opening party and ‘major differential’ structure for Allianz Parque

The big difference between Arena MRV and Allianz Parque is the calendar. According to João Márcio, Atlético-MG will have the power to hold or not hold an event at the venue, something that does not happen with the verdãosince the decision to hold shows and events is up to WTorre.

The tendency is for the stadium to be released when there are less important matches, such as the first phase of the Minas Gerais Championship, for example. In these specific cases, the rooster would work at Mineirão, while Arena would be free to hold events.

The opening of the MRV Arena will take place with the BH Festival, between March and May 2023, on five dates. The so-called ‘birth of the field’, with the placement of the beams and the marking of the lines, will take place on March 25th. The final event will be held on the 27th of May, with concerts by national and international attractions..