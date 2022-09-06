See the most indicated real estate funds for September, according to 13 brokers – Money Times

Real estate funds (FIIs) Bresco Logística (BRCO11), CSHG Real Estate Receivables (HGCR11) and CSHG Real Estate (HGRE11) are the most suitable for September, shows a survey carried out by Money Times based on the portfolio of 13 brokers.

According to the survey, BRCO11 received nine nominations, HGCR11 received eight and HGRE11, six.

When compared to last month, Bresco Logística earned two more recommendations, while CSHG Receivíveis Imobiliários and CSHG Real Estate each received one more nomination.

Recent BRCO11 performance opens window of opportunity for investors

For Guide Investimentos, BRCO11 has one of the best logistics portfolios of the industry. Even so, it performed below the average of the logistics sector in recent weeks, trading close to historic lows.

“We believe that the recent performance, combined with the various management initiatives aimed at the organic growth of the portfolio, generate an attractive window of opportunity for investors”, evaluates the house in a recent report.

Currently, Bresco Logística has 11 properties with 446 thousand square meters of gross leasable area (GLA) and potential for GLA expansion by 6%.

HGCR11 should maintain dividend level even with deflation

In the opinion of BB Investimentos, HGCR11’s portfolio is well diversified. The house highlights, in a recent report, that no fund operation accounts for more than 7% of its net worth (PL).

Currently, the fund’s PL is R$1.5 billion, with almost 96.5% allocated to target assets. The portfolio has 38 CRI operations, of which 46.6% are indexed to the CDI, with an average rate of CDI plus 3.5%, and 53.1% indexed to inflation indices, with an average rate of IPCA plus 7, two%.

“Although there will be a drop in inflation over the next few months, the portfolio’s concentration in CDI-linked papers should, in our view, sustain a distribution level very close to the current one. [retorno de 13,1% nos últimos 12 meses]which is very interesting if we take into account the low risk of the fund’s CRI portfolio”, he said.

Despite a pulverized portfolio, HGRE11 vacancy is not low

According to Órama Investimentos, the portfolio of CSHG Real Estate has an excellent construction standard and good distribution of tenants. Despite this, the house points out that the financial vacancy of the fund is not low, currently at 24.5%.

“HGRE11 is undergoing a period of portfolio renewal, seeking to increase its participation in certain assets and the sale of properties outside São Paulo. This strategy has been generating additional capital gains, and reinforces the focus on managing higher quality properties,” he said.

Check out the most recommended real estate funds for September

Background ticker recommendations Bresco Logística BRCO11 9 CSHG Real Estate Receivables HGCR11 8 CSHG Real Estate HGRE11 6 BTG Pactual Logística BTLG11 5 Captaincy Securities II CPTS11 5 Kinea Real Estate Income KNCR11 5 Vinci Shopping Centers VISC11 4 RBR High Grade Yield RBRR11 4 Vinci Logistics VILG11 4 BTG Pactual Corporate Office BRCR11 4 XP Malls XPML11 4 HSI Malls HSML11 4 Homeland Logistics PATL11 4 JS Real Estate Multimanagement JSRE11 4 CSHG Urban Income HGRU11 4

survey

The survey took into account information on the portfolios of real estate funds disclosed by 13 institutions. For September, 58 assets were indicated, totaling 139 recommendations.

Ativa Investimentos, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Empiricus, Genial Investimentos, Guide Investimentos, Inter, Itaú BBA, Mirae Asset, Órama Investimentos, RB Investimentos, Terra Investimentos and Warren participated in the survey.

