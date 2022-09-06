See what innovations are planned for Real Digital soon

The first Real Digital applications began to take shape to enter the testing phase starting next year, according to a report recently published by Valor Econômico. Understand the subject better from now on.

The nine projects selected by the Lift Challenge Real Digital use smart contracts, a tool based on blockchain technology that allows establishing specific and limited parameters to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of payment systems and access to credit, making the Brazilian CBDC a kind of “programmable currency”. ”.

Real Digital tests will have hands-on operations

The trials starting next year will test use cases for delivery versus payment (DvP), payment versus payment (PvP), Internet of Things (IoT), decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital payment solutions. -line, where the payer, receiver, or both are offline.

The company responsible for the ATM network, Tecban participates in LIFT through a project developed in collaboration with Banco Capital, a former partner of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance in Brazil. A solution based on the Internet of Things (IoT) involves issuing products purchased through e-commerce and Real Digital as a form of payment.

The smart contract issues payment to the seller only after removing the product stored in the closet, removing the human element from the trust relationship between sellers and buyers.

Enabling international transactions

Collaboration is an important resource for the Brazilian CBDC, including making it possible to carry out international transactions, highlighted Leandro Vilain, senior director of innovation, products and banking services at Febraban, whose delivery-versus-payment (DvP) project of loans have been selected. through the Central Bank laboratory.

Santander’s project solves the problem of asset tokenization ownership, allowing payment transfers and asset ownership changes to take place instantly. Basically, the digital representation of the vehicle in the form of a non-fungal token is transferred through the transfer of a payment made through Real Digital.

In this case, the transfer will be made and will be registered on the authorized blockchain network, which means that the central organization has the power to authorize or not the access of end users.

Finally, Visa is developing a project in collaboration with Microsoft and Consensus, the company responsible for the network infrastructure Ethereumto test decentralized financial instruments for financing small and medium-sized enterprises.