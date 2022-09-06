See who is confirmed and will participate in the reality

A few days before the premiere of “A Fazenda 14”, RecordTV announced part of the cast that will compete in the rural reality. In a press conference shown on “Hoje em Dia”, the new pedestrians answered a series of questions from journalists present on stage with Rodrigo Carelli, director of the station.

The reality show, which will feature Adriane Galisteu in the presentation, premieres next Tuesday (13).

Ellen Cardoso

Strawberry Shortcake, Ellen Cardoso is married to Naldo Benny. When asked about how her relationship with singer Naldo will be during confinement, she says that her relationship with her husband will remain intact: “I released general no! It will be cute, behaved, please. I’m sure of it!”

martian redhead

Known for her dances on TikTok — where she is followed by almost 18 million people —, Ruivinha de Marte says she will use this ruse to stand out in reality.

Deborah Albuquerque

Deborah Albuquerque reached the final of “Power Couple” with her husband, Bruno Salomão. In reality, they were known for their shacks.

Thomas Costa

Iran Malfitano

Deolane Bezerra

