Series B X-Ray: Vasco and Sport have tougher paths in the fight for the G-4, and Cruzeiro and Bahia the easiest | Brazilian series b

There are ten rounds left until the end of this Série B of the Brazilian. Just two months of championship, in which 20 clubs decide their own future for 2023 – after a Second Division considered as the most difficult of the Era of consecutive points. But who will have the hardest or easiest path ahead in the struggle for access?

To design this X-Ray of the Brazilian, the ge considered only teams that have at least 40 points in the competition. They are: Cruzeiro, Bahia, Grêmio, Vasco – who are in the access zone -, in addition to Londrina and Sport – who are the first two candidates outside the G-4.

CRB, Tombense and Criciúma come right after the classification, but did not enter the survey because they had less than 40 points.

The difficulty index referring to the path of each team, in turn, is based on the current score of the 10 next (and last) opponents of each team in the competition.

That is, the greater the number added, the greater the number of points won by these rivals and, consequently, the greater the difficulty of the sequence of games. In the opposite way, the smaller the number, the fewer the points will be added and thus the lower the difficulty.

Amid the calculations, Sport and Vasco have the most complicated paths. While Bahia and Cruzeiro go through the “easier” paths.

sport: opponents add up to 391 points

opponents add up to 391 points Vasco: opponents add up to 384 points

opponents add up to 384 points London: opponents add up to 371 points

opponents add up to 371 points Guild: opponents add up to 369 points

opponents add up to 369 points Cruise: opponents add up to 348 points

opponents add up to 348 points Bahia: opponents add up to 347 points

Sport and Vasco’s paths are rated at difficulty levels 391 and 384, respectively. Value above the other four rivals mainly because both face opponents that are directly linked to the G-4 of Serie B.

In the case of Vasco, the advantage is that the team is inside the access zone – in 4th place. He needs, however, to add points again to avoid overtaking the table. Cruz-Maltino won only one of the last four games they played.

In the case of Sport, the scenario is complicated. Rubro-Negro faces the most difficult path in this final stretch and would be precisely the team that most needs points to reach the G-4. After all, it is in 6th place in Serie B, being the last among the clubs considered “alive” in the fight for access.

Follow the leader: Cruzeiro and Bahia

Opposite of the duo, Bahia and Cruzeiro have the simplest paths in this final stretch: Opponents ahead are worth 347 and 348 points respectively. The scenario serves precisely to increase the advantage of the teams, which are now in the runner-up and leadership of Serie B. That is, if it depends on the next duels, both will be in the elite in 2023.

Intermediate: Gremio and Londrina

The intermediate level paths were with Grêmio and Londrina. In the case of Tricolor, now under the command of coach Renato Gaúcho, the trajectory facilitates the maintenance of the post within the access zone – in which it is currently in 3rd place in the general classification.

For the club from Santa Catarina, the path helps in a possible rise of the team to seek a spot within the G-4. Londrina won 18 points in the last 10 rounds and jumped five positions, now appearing in 5th – glued to the access zone.

The final stretch of the teams in the fight for access

Cruzeiro, in the lead with 59 points

29th round – Operário-PR: 30 points 30th round – CRB: 39 points 31st round – Vasco: 45 points 32nd round – Ponte Preta: 36 points 33rd round – Ituano: 37 points 34th round – Sport: 40 points 35th round – Vila Nova: 28 points 36th round – Guarani: 29 points 37th round – Novorizontino: 33 points 38th round – CSA: 31 points

Sum of points of opponents: 348

Bahia, in second place with 50 points

29th round – Criciúma: 38 points 30th round – Sport: 40 points 31st round – Operário-PR: 30 points 32nd round – Chapecoense: 32 points 33rd round – Novorizontino: 33 points 34th round – Brusque: 31 points 35th round – Gremio: 47 points 36th round – Vila Nova: 28 points 37th round – Guarani: 29 points 38th round – CRB: 39 points

Sum of points of opponents: 347

Gremio, in 3rd place with 47 points

29th round – Vasco: 45 points 30th round – Novorizontino: 33 points 31st round – Sport: 40 points 32nd round – Sampaio Corrêa: 35 points 33rd round – CSA: 31 points 34th round – Londrina: 41 points 35th round – Bahia: 50 points 36th round – Nautical: 24 points 37th round – Tombense: 39 points 38th round – Brusque: 31 points

Sum of points of opponents: 369

Vasco, in 4th place with 45 points

29th round – Gremio: 47 points 30th round – Nautical: 24 points 31st round – Cruzeiro: 59 points 32nd round – Londrina: 41 points 33rd round – Operário-PR: 30 points 34th round – Novorizontino: 33 points 35th round – Sport: 40 points 36th round – Criciúma: 38 points 37th round – Sampaio Corrêa: 35 points 38th round – Ituano: 37 points

Sum of points of opponents: 384

Londrina, in 5th place with 41 points

29th round – Chapecoense: 32 points 30th round – Tombense: 39 points 31st round – Ponte Preta: 36 points 32nd round – Vasco: 45 points 33rd round – Guarani: 29 points 34th round – Gremio: 47 points 35th round – CSA: 31 points 36th round – Sport: 40 points 37th round – Ituano: 37 points 38th round – Sampaio Corrêa: 35 points

Sum of points of opponents: 371

Sport, in 6th place with 40 points

29th round – Ponte Preta: 36 points 30th round – Bahia: 50 points 31st round – Gremio: 47 points 32nd round – Nautical: 24 points 33rd round – Brusque: 31 points 34th round – Cruzeiro: 59 points 35th round – Vasco: 45 points 36th round – Londrina: 41 points 37th round – Operário-PR: 30 points 38th round – Vila Nova: 28 points

Sum of points of opponents: 391