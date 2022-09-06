Sesa collects batches of intravenous dipyrone after suspected adverse reaction – Ceará

two batches of intravenous dipyrone were collected from the public health network in Ceará. According to the State Health Department, the doses were collected after the notification of suspected adverse reactions last Saturday (3) in patients hospitalized at Hospital Geral de Fortaleza (HGF).

In a statement, the folder reported that an investigation was opened with the support of Health Surveillance (Covis) and the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs), while the ampoules are being analyzed.

According to the HGF circular, on Saturday, the entire stock was collected in the assistance areas belonging to the lots DP220145 and DP22G251C of Indústria Farmace, under the supervision of on-duty pharmacists.

The same industry had a batch of dipyrone collected by the National Health Surveillance Agency (anvisa) in 2015.

No deaths recorded

In recent days, a statement has circulated on WhatsApp talking about the situation. The message warned patients not to take the drug in emergencies in Ceará and reported four alleged deaths, at HGF and Unimed.

The note from Sesa highlights that there is no confirmed death so far. Also in a note, Unimed reported that there was no case of a patient with a reaction to medication at Unimed Hospital in recent days.

“On becoming aware of cases that occurred in other health units, the Hospital’s board, together with the Clinical Pharmacy sector, decided to collect as a precaution all batches of the aforementioned drug that were in their stocks, suspending its use”, highlights the private network.

According to Sesa, no new cases of adverse reaction have been reported since the recall of the aforementioned batches. Therefore, intravenous dipyrone continues to be applied in the public network of health, as it is one of the most used drugs.

O Northeast diary contacted Anvisa for more information about the case and is awaiting a response.