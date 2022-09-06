Sex Day: act brings numerous health benefits – Health

Foreplay, moments with your partner and excitement should be enjoyed without haste. Sexuality is self-knowledge (photo: Sasin Tipchai/Pixabay) Talking about sex is still a taboo covered with censorship, which should be left aside, as the practice can offer several health benefits. And Sex Day came just as a joke, to lighten up the theme. The date won the Brazilian imagination and was popularized by the double meaning “numerical pun”, which involves the “six of September”: 6/9 refers to a sexual position, popularly known as “69”. The celebration, remembered annually in a symbolic way, emerged in 1999, after the advertising campaign of a brand of condoms, whose aim was to promote adult products and actions related to the subject.

According to Vanessa Machado, a gynecologist at Vera Cruz Hospital, when reaching sexual peak, the human body releases endorphins, which give a feeling of well-being, activate blood circulation and provide relaxation, balance of hormones, relief of pain and stress, improvement of quality of life, sleep, immune system and still burn calories.

“Orgasm leads to a sudden release of sexual tension and, at that moment, numerous areas of the brain are activated. Oxygenation levels and blood flow increase considerably, improving circulation to the heart and brain. Sexual pleasure provides many benefits, such as reducing stress and anxiety and increasing the feeling of well-being due to the release of oxytocin (the happiness hormone), in addition to favoring women’s mental health “, lists the doctor.

Pleasure is a reward

Another factor pointed out by science as a sexual motivator is the biological instinct of procreation. “The theory is that pleasure is such a pleasant reward that it sharpens engagement in sex and procreation. Without this ‘reward’, perhaps the human being would not be interested in sex and our species could be extinct”, highlights Vanessa Machado.

However, reaching the climax is not so easy, according to research by the Sexuality Project (Prosex) of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP), which heard 3,000 participants, aged between 18 and 70 years: half of the people reported not having orgasm in sexual intercourse; 55.6% of women have difficulty reaching orgasm, 67% have difficulty getting aroused, and another 59.7% have pain in intercourse. Read too: Sex Day: only 26.7% of Brazilian women do not fake orgasms.

Another study, done by Stanford University Medical Center, says that the majority of young, healthy women who complain about not reaching orgasm find that it has more to do with psychological factors than physical ones. “Women end up a victim of busy life, strenuous work, long working hours, tiredness, body shame, and oppression by society. These complaints have become frequent in clinical practice in recent years due to the pandemic”, says the specialist.

the preliminaries

According to the gynecologist, sexual intercourse is much more than orgasm and cannot (and should not) be conditioned only to the act of penetration. “Foreplay, moments with your partner and arousal should be enjoyed without haste. Sexuality is self-knowledge. We women are the only ones on the face of the earth to have an organ dedicated exclusively to pleasure. May we use it guilt-free, at our pace and in our own way. The tip is to enjoy the experience of sex more as a whole and not just focus on orgasm”, concludes the doctor.