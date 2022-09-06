Sex Day: act brings numerous health benefits – Health

Talking about sex is still a taboo covered with censorship, which should be left aside, as the practice can offer several health benefits. And Sex Day came just as a joke, to lighten up the theme. The date won the Brazilian imagination and was popularized by the double meaning “numerical pun”, which involves the “six of September”: 6/9 refers to a sexual position, popularly known as “69”. The celebration, remembered annually in a symbolic way, emerged in 1999, after the advertising campaign of a brand of condoms, whose aim was to promote adult products and actions related to the subject.
“Orgasm leads to a sudden release of sexual tension and, at that moment, numerous areas of the brain are activated. Oxygenation levels and blood flow increase considerably, improving circulation to the heart and brain. Sexual pleasure provides many benefits, such as reducing stress and anxiety and increasing the feeling of well-being due to the release of oxytocin (the happiness hormone), in addition to favoring women’s mental health “, lists the doctor.
Pleasure is a reward
Another factor pointed out by science as a sexual motivator is the biological instinct of procreation. “The theory is that pleasure is such a pleasant reward that it sharpens engagement in sex and procreation. Without this ‘reward’, perhaps the human being would not be interested in sex and our species could be extinct”, highlights Vanessa Machado.
Read too:
Sex Day: only 26.7% of Brazilian women do not fake orgasms.
Another study, done by Stanford University Medical Center, says that the majority of young, healthy women who complain about not reaching orgasm find that it has more to do with psychological factors than physical ones. “Women end up a victim of busy life, strenuous work, long working hours, tiredness, body shame, and oppression by society. These complaints have become frequent in clinical practice in recent years due to the pandemic”, says the specialist.