Sitting on the toilet for a long time is bad for your health – Emais

Sitting on the toilet for prolonged periods can increase pressure on hemorrhoidal cushions, experts warn. Photo: Alexas Photos/ Pixabay

Cast the first stone who never spent more time than they should sitting on the toilet looking at messages and / or emails on their cell phone, reading the news or even having fun with internet videos. It can even be a moment of relaxation, but experts warn that the very common habit can be harmful to health and cause hemorrhoids .

“The habit of sitting on the toilet for prolonged periods can increase the pressure on the hemorrhoidal pads and, over time, end up causing your veins and arteries to increase in size, making them symptomatic, and that’s where the problem lies, informs the coloproctologist Lucas Banterli Vinhas.

“Hemorrhoids are anatomical structures that we all have in the anus. They are “vascular cushions” that in some situations can increase in size and become symptomatic. This is how hemorrhoidal disease is formed, which affects men and women equally. so specific to the Brazilian population, hemorrhoidal disease is certainly one of the most common problems in the coloproctologist’s office”, continues the specialist. “The main symptoms are: bleeding, prolapse or swelling of hemorrhoids, anal pain or itching.”

The main causes for the problem are constipation, old age and situations that generate increased abdominal pressure, according to Vinhas. “And, consequently, make these vessels engorged (swollen) and increase in size, such as: pregnancy, physical exertion and staying seated for a long time, which is the case of those who spend many hours on the toilet, for example”, he highlights.

What is the ideal time to sit on the toilet?

According to coloproctologist Lucas Banterli Vinhas, there is no data in the scientific literature that determines the maximum time spent sitting on the toilet. “I recommend patients to sit on the toilet whenever they feel like it, not to go before and get distracted on the cell phone, for example. sit around and get distracted unnecessarily”, he points out.

Prevention and treatments

Hemorrhoidal disease has several treatment options. “Surgical or not, and in case of symptoms such as bleeding, feeling of swelling, pain or anal itching, the patient should seek the help of a coloproctologist for an accurate diagnosis and the choice of the best type of treatment”, warns Vinhas.

If we want to prevent the onset or even the progression of hemorrhoidal disease, we must keep our intestines healthy with an adequate consumption of fiber and liquids, highlights the coloproctologist. “Associated with a routine of physical exercises. In addition, it is necessary to avoid conditions that cause local trauma, such as the use of paper to perform local hygiene after evacuating (which should ideally be carried out with a shower, bidet or bath) and, finally, avoid sitting on the toilet for long periods”, he adds.

The coloproctologist Cristiane Koizimi Martos Fernandes also warns: “Hemorrhoidal disease is treatable, which begins with changes in lifestyle habits such as increased intake of dietary fibers – for example: vegetables, leaves, raw vegetables, cereals and fruits; increase oral hydration; regular physical activities, avoiding a sedentary lifestyle; as well as avoiding sitting on the toilet for a long time. In addition, if necessary, treat with medication, office procedures such as rubber band ligation and surgery (hemorrhoidectomy)”.