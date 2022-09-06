Small and adorable; Some dog breeds are one of the smallest in the world

Some people seek affection and friendship in the company of pets. As some are large and don’t live well inside apartments, adopting small dog breeds have been a favorite with families. With heights that do not reach 30 centimeters, these companions are great for small environments. Keep reading and find out what are the smallest dog breeds.

small dogs

With the increasingly frequent construction of small apartments, families who wish to have pets are looking for breeds that can live well in these places, to maintain the animal’s quality of life, with good mobility and space to play.

Thus, some small breeds have been chosen by families, mainly due to the little difference in height and weight between the puppy stage and adulthood. Below, see some of them.

chihuahua

It is a small breed of Mexican origin. Considered one of the smallest dog breeds in the world, the Chihuahua is a playful and cheerful pet. The life expectancy of the animal is between 12 to 20 years and its height reaches a maximum of 23 centimeters, with a maximum weight of 3 kg. It’s really small.

Pomeranian Lulu

Originally from Pomerania, in a region located between Poland and Germany, the mini lion is a very small breed of dog. Its maximum height is 22 centimeters and the weight can reach up to 3.5 kg. They are friendly and intelligent pets. The life expectancy of this little friend varies from 12 to 16 years.

pinscher

Known for their strong temperament, the pinscher is a German and Austrian dog breed. Initially, they were bred for hunting and guarding, but today they are small pets. The height of the pinscher can reach up to 30 centimeters, weighing up to 4.5 kg and they usually live up to 16 years.

Shih Tzu

The shih-tzu is of Tibetan origin and used to guard the monks of Tibet. This playful and friendly species does not grow much, it can reach up to 28 centimeters and weigh up to 7.2 kg. They live an average of 16 years.

Yorkshire Terrier

Of English origin, the Yorkshire Terrier is a very small and thin dog. Its maximum height is 24 centimeters and it can weigh from 2.5 to 3.5 kg. They are intelligent, independent and can accompany their owners for up to 16 years.