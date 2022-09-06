Smoke from fires covers 5 million km² in Brazil and reaches other countries; see satellite photo | amazon

A “cloud” of smoke caused by the fires spreads across northern Brazil and neighboring countries this Monday (5), the date on which the Amazon Day .

An image recorded this afternoon by the geostationary satellite Goes-16 shows the following states under the impact of the dispersion of pollutants: Acre, Amazonas, Rondônia, Roraima, Mato Grosso and Pará.

According to data from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), the area covered by smoke covers five million km².

The destruction accumulated in 2022 in the biome is already worse than last year: from the beginning of the year to Sunday (4), the Amazon had 58,000 fires, a total that represents 20% more than recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Data that will still be included in the historical series show the situation this Monday afternoon (5): the Aqua satellite detected 2,706 outbreaks, 913 (34%) in Amazonas, 725 (27%) in Mato Grosso, 638 (24% ) in Rondônia, 227 (8%) in Acre, 197 (7%) in Pará and 6 (0.2%) in Maranhão.

2 of 4 Pollution caused by smoke on Saturday, September 3, 2022 — Photo: Inpe Pollution caused by smoke recorded on Saturday, September 3, 2022 — Photo: Inpe

Unlike the images that show the situation of the ground in almost real time, data on pollution caused by smoke take two days to be consolidated by Inpe. In the most recent one (see above), made on Saturday (3), it is possible to visualize a pollution corridor covering the North, Midwest and Southeast of the country. In the image, the smoke appears in brown, and the fires are marked with small clusters of red crosses.

One of the most affected states is Pará (see images below), where 27% more fires were recorded in just four days than in the entire month of September 2021. Last year, there were 3,828 outbreaks of fires in the month in Pará. Until Sunday, the 4th, the satellites registered 4,889 points of fire in the forest at the beginning of September, according to data from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe).

3 of 4 Smoke generated by the fires covers Acre, Amazonas, Bolivia, Rondônia, Mato Grosso and Pará — Photo: Inpe Smoke generated by the fires covers Acre, Amazonas, Bolivia, Rondônia, Mato Grosso and Pará — Photo: Inpe

It is in Pará that a fire has lasted more than 10 days in Jacareacanga, in the southwest of the state. The fire started in a private area and got out of control, affecting the “Rios São Benedito” and “Azul” Wildlife Refuge, reaching Onçafari and Instituto Raquel Machado, in addition to causing the evacuation of inns and reaching private areas.

The region affected by the fire is located on the border between Pará and Mato Grosso, about 100 km from the city of Paranaita (MT) on the banks of the São Benedito River, in the watershed of the Teles Pires and Tapajós rivers, and is attractive for ecotourism, sport fishing tourism, in addition to having conservation units, which attracts researchers.

4 of 4 Modis Sensor Image of the Terra Satellite in the early afternoon of September 5th. Concentration of fires along the BR-163. — Photo: Inpe Image from the Modis Sensor of the Terra Satellite in the early afternoon of September 5th. Concentration of fires along the BR-163. — Photo: Inpe

