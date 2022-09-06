Soap opera ‘Pantanal’: Roberto’s death makes Maria Bruaca suspicious of Solano

In the novel “Pantanal”, Roberto (Cauê Campos) will be murdered by Solano (Rafa Sieg), a henchman hired by his father, Tenório (Murilo Benício), causing commotion in the whole family, in scenes scheduled for this Wednesday (7). The farmer made a deal with the hired killer to exterminate José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), his children, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), but the villain will have a cruel end before he can put the deal into practice. .

And in the nine o’clock soap opera, already in its final stretch, when she discovers Roberto’s death, Maria Bruaca will be shaken and distrust the version told by Solano. “My Our Lady… I can’t believe such a thing. And what kind of pawn is this that lets the anaconda take the boy? (…) I feel more sorry for Zuleica than for him (Tenório)… “, says Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia).

Attacked by Solano, Roberto even tries to be saved by Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), but fails. “Go back, boy… Vorta, it’s not your time!”, asks the entity that will have a frightening prophecy with his son, José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). But soon after, the Old Man notices that Marcelo’s brother (Lucas Leto) has died.

“You didn’t deserve this… You didn’t deserve this… You’re free from that burden now… Free from everything that doesn’t belong to you… From everything that never belonged to you! You’re free, baby…”, says goodbye to the protector of the Pantanal, in the telenovela that ends in October.