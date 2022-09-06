Soap opera ‘Pantanal’: what happens to Renato in the last chapter?

At the last chapter of the novel “Pantanal” , Renato (Gabriel Santana) will regenerate after showing a violent side. In addition, Tenório’s son (Murilo Benício) still falls in love with an unknown young woman, in the nine o’clock soap opera that is in its final stretch. However, before that, Renato makes a surprising request to his father, leaving the villain satisfied.

At the time, the brother of Marcelo (Lucas Leto) and Roberto (Cauê Campos) – murdered by Solano (Rafa Sieg), henchman hired by Tenório himself – asks his father to teach him how to be a killer. Almost at the same time, the villain’s apprentice starts to harass Zefa (Paula Barbosa).

It is good to remember that the maid even discovers Solano’s cruel plans, but the hired killer manages to save himself and deceive José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) with the help of Renato. According to TV columnist Patricia Kogut, from the newspaper “O Globo”, the evil of Zuleica’s son (Aline Borges) does not stop there.

+ read this week’s summary of the soap opera ‘Pantanal’

‘Pantanal’: Renato wants revenge on Zaquieu

Renato, in addition to defending his brother’s murderer, a fact unknown to him, will start to hate Tadeu (José Loreto). And that’s not all. Later, Marcelo’s brother will turn against Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) for thinking that his father’s murderer is the new pawn.

But after all that, Renato rethinks his actions and ends up making peace with his family and the Leôncios. So much so that the boy will be in the quadruple wedding that marks the final chapter.