Soft drink that is proud to be from Minas Gerais produced in So Paulo – Degusta

On the Guarapan soda can, there is the phrase ‘proud to be a miner’, but the drink produced in Jundia (photo: Cola Cola/Reproduction / Joo Renato Faria)

The apple soda produced by Coca-Cola was born in Minas Gerais. On the packaging of Guarapan this is clear: on the label, there is the phrase ‘proud to be from Minas Gerais’. But the most attentive consumers noticed that, on the beverage can, there is contradictory information. than the soft drink produced in Jundia, in the interior of So Paulo.

The category manager of Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil, Luciane Chimenti, clarified that Guarapan is currently sold in two packages: in the 220ml can and in the two-liter PET bottle. “Temporarily, to increase productivity, the 220ml cans of Guarapan are being filled in Jundia (SP). The beverage in 2-liter PET bottles continues to be produced in Itabirito (MG),” she explained.

“Guarapan is a regional drink created in Minas Gerais in the 1940s. It is sold only in the state and is widely recognized by Minas Gerais people”, explained the manager about the message on the packaging.

According to the company, Guarapan is sold only in Minas Gerais, with a focus on Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan region. Within the state, the beverage is the fifth brand of soda in sales volume.

History of Guarapan

Guarapan appeared by chance, through an unauthorized experiment carried out by a technician on the production line of the former Refrigerantes Minas Gerais factory (REMIL, now SPAL, owned by FEMSA) in Belo Horizonte. The official reportedly combined the Guaran Ta masterbatch with apples and other components.

The employee was called by the supervisor, who would have praised the new flavor created and was ready to acquire his patent. Shortly thereafter, Guarapan began to be produced by REMIL. Since 2000, the soft drink was purchased by Coca Cola, which maintained the beverage production system.

REMIL was purchased by Coca-Cola Femsa in 2008 for US$ 364.1 million, poca. Headquartered in Belo Horizonte, the company sold 114 million cases of soft drinks, water, soft drinks and beers in 2007, with sales of R$700 million that year.

The State of Minas tried to contact one of the businessmen responsible for REMIL at the time, but received no response.

Other soft drinks from Minas Gerais

Mate Cola and Pon Chic are some soft drinks born in the state (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/ EM)

In addition to Guarapan, other soft drinks were born here in the state. Meet some:

matt leather:Created in 1947 in Belo Horizonte, Mate Leather emerged with the famous mate-based drink and leather hat. Then, the flavors line was created, with soft drinks with guaran, grape, cola, orange and lime;

del king: very popular in the state between the 1990s and 2000s, the soda factory Del rey filed for bankruptcy in 2020, after scandals of tax fraud. Born in Ribeiro das Neves, in the metropolitan region, the brand came to place several flavors on the market, such as grape, tangerine, cola and guaran. Now, entrepreneurs are studying to return to activities;

Guaran from Minas Gerais: created in the 1960s, in Uberlndia, in the Tringulo Mineiro region, the sweetened soft drink was successful in the region. Years later, the brand also started to produce lemon and orange flavors;

avocado: Ub’s soft drink, in Zona da Mata, made with avocado leaves. Created in 1946, the drink has a different flavor, which is not fruity at all;

Pon chic: created in the 1940s, in Divinpolis, in the Midwest of Minas, Pon Chic is sold in guaran, pineapple and orange flavors;

jota efe: the Jota efe beverage company was created in 1949, in Ouro Fino, in the southwest of the state, and produces Grapette soda and Tampico juices, in addition to the soda of the same brand. Jota efe is sold in guaran, lemon, pineapple, orange, apple, cola and grape flavors;

mantiqueira: created in 1974, the soft drink began to be produced at a wedding in the city of Itamonte, in the south of Minas. The drink is available in cola, guaran, pineapple, orange, grape and lemon flavors. The company also sells mineral water and guaran and currant syrups;

Mate glue: created in 1949, in Tefilo Otoni, in the Northeast of Minas, the soft drink mixes yerba mate leaves, glue and leather hat;