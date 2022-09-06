‘Sometimes we are best friends, sometimes we talk less’

PSG: Mbappé gave a press conference this Monday (5), the day before the Champions Leagueagainst Juventus

In a press conference this Monday (5), one day before the Champions League Against the Juventusthe attacker Kylian Mbappeof PSGopened the game and admitted that he lives a relationship of ups and downs with Neymar in the French team.

In the current season, the pair already had some scuffles, with disagreements in the field for the options of passes and plays. In addition, the uncertainty about who would be the official penalty taker shook the locker room.

In this Monday’s interview, Mbappé assured that his relationship with Ney is good, but that it sometimes “cools off”.

“With Neymar, I’ve always had a relationship based on respect. We had some warmer moments, others colder,” he said.

“Sometimes we are the best friends in the world. Sometimes we talk less. That’s the nature of our relationship,” he continued.

“But there is a lot of respect between us. I have a lot of respect for the player he is, for what he represents and for the importance he has for our team”, he praised.

“Life is not linear. Things happen and change. But we always do everything with respect and always thinking of PSG first”, he added.

Asked who will take a possible penalty against Juve, Mbappé stressed that there is no definition in the team on the subject.

“Let’s see (laughs). There will always be discussion about it. We have to see how things are in the match”, he said.

“We’re both ready. If the match decides that Neymar is going to hit, he hits. If the task falls to me, I hit. Being the No. 1 hitter doesn’t mean you’ll hit all the penalties”, he argued.

“That doesn’t exist in any club in the world, much less when you play with several high-level players. You have to know when to share the pieces of the cake, and I have no problem with that”, he concluded.