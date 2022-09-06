Sonia Abrão returns to the command of ‘A Tarde é Sua’, talks about health and vents: “I’m back half-mouth”

Presenter had to stay away from the studios after contracting bacterial pneumonia, which came shortly after being treated for Covid-19

The presenter Sonia Abrão returned, this Monday (5), to the command of ‘A Tarde é Sua’, RedeTV!, after two weeks of hospitalization. Still somewhat dejected, the veteran celebrated her return to work, but opened the game about her health status by commenting that she is still in the process of recovery.

Sincerely, the presenter did not hide how she is feeling and vented to the audience: “Well, I showed up here. I come back half-assed, but that’s what matters!”, she joked at the moment of the opening of the afternoon. Abram had to stay away from the studios after contracting bacterial pneumonia, which came shortly after he was treated for Covid-19.

Last week, the presenter celebrated the birthday of her mother, Cecília Abrão, remembering the incurable disease that the matriarch faces. She celebrated with a smiling photo, but lamenting about the memory loss she has been suffering in recent months due to Alzheimer’s: “Today is your day, mommy! But there’s no party! Here’s a picture of a smile from January/22. In 9 months, everything was erased from memory, you disconnected from your story, we lost our way!”said the journalist.

It is worth remembering that in recent months, Cecília Abrão was hospitalized in the ICU due to a serious infection that she contracted after surgery on her femur. She needed to undergo the operation after suffering a domestic accident. Last year, the presenter’s mother had already had three surgeries due to falls.