Sour mood between Anita and Ítalo in Cara e Coragem | come around

First there was the fight between the former security guard and Jonathan (Guilherme Weber), who didn’t like seeing his rival with Anita at all.
Jonathan tries to attack Italo
Now the mood is heavy when they talk about the tattoos they have on their bodies.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) tells Anita (Taís Araujo) that he got the same tattoo as Clarice (Taís Araujo) to have a memory of her — Photo: TV Globo
The massage therapist realizes that the tattoo that Ítalo has on his arm is the same as Clarice (Taís Araujo), and he points out that he did it because he wanted a memory of her.
“Clarice had died. I wanted a memory of her always with me.”
“I never hid from you that she was important to me. But I already told you that I’m with you”, he emphasizes, in front of the face of few friends of the massage therapist.
Then it is Ítalo who wants to know about Anita’s tattoo on her leg, the same one she erased after Clarice’s “death”.
He asks why she erased it and covered it up with another drawing.
“I deleted the old tattoo because it reminded me of things I wanted to forget,” says Anita, cornered.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Anita (Taís Araujo) does not like the intrusion of Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) — Photo: TV Globo
Ítalo doesn’t understand, asks if it has something to do with an ex-boyfriend, presses for an answer, and Anita cuts the conversation, leaving the atmosphere tense between them:
“Look, if I said these are things I want to forget, it’s because I don’t want to talk about them.”
The scenes will air in this Monday’s chapter, 5/9, of Cara e Coragem.
05 set
Monday
Anita remembers when Clarice took her to get a tattoo just like hers. Regina tells Leonardo that she has already engineered a scheme to embezzle money from the SG. Marcela and Paulo intercept Moa and Armandinho’s car, who are filming a commercial. Bob uses Jessica to make Andrea jealous. Moa doesn’t let Rebeca take Chiquinho to Danilo’s house. Joca asks Lou to convince Olivia to give up her romance with Alfredo. Italo takes Leonardo to run near the place where Clarice’s body was found. Luana tells Clarice that Leonardo is the new vice president of SG and she has a change in her heartbeat. Anita tenses to see Martha waiting for her care.
